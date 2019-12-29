Details Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019 22:42

A further security force operation was launched in the highland regency of Intan Jaya. A few days before Christmas, police and military helicopters deployed additional military units to Intan Jaya (see intro image), after armed clashes between the Indonesian military (TNI) and the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN-PB) on 17 December 2019 had resulted in the death of two TNI members. Human rights defenders and news outlets reported that indigenous peoples in from the indigenous villages Wayasiga, Bulapa, Kulapa, Yoparu, Wabui, Ugimba and Ndugusiga have fed their villages as a result of the armed clashes the heavy military presence. The total number of IDPs is currently not known. According to information received, the military members searched houses and occupied the school facilities of the catholic primary school SD YPPK Titigi to accommodate soldiers.

The internally displaced persons (IDPs) fled to Nabire and Sugapa, the largest town in the Intan Jaya Regency. The local government in Intan Jaya has set up an integrated team to handle the IDPs. The regent of Intan Jaya, Natalis Tabuni, announced they will establish refugee camps, one the local government has received the fund in early January 2020.