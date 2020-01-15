Details Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 02:35

More than one year has passed since West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN-PB) members killed a group of road workers in the Papuan highland regency of Nduga. On 6 January 2019, a trial against Mispo Gwijangge (19 years) was launched at the Central Jakarta District court. The defendant originates from the Yigi District in Nduga Regency. Police officers arrested Mispo Gwijangge in the regency of Jayawijaya in May 2019, as he fled from his village to the highland town of Wamena. He was detained and charged with article 340 of the Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP) in conjunction with article 55 (1) KUHP on involvement in premeditated murder, punishable with a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment or capital punishment. Mispo Gwijangge denies any involvement in the killing of PT Istaka employees on 4 December 2018.

Mispo Gwijangge’s lawyer and family members have expressed concerns regarding procedural violations during the law enforcement process. They claim that neither the Jayawijaya district police nor the public prosecutor informed them that Mispo Gwijangge was transferred to Jakarta. The place of trial was shifted to Jakarta because authorities feared that the unstable security situation in West Papua would not enable a smooth proceeding of the trial in Wamena. Mispo’s lawyer, Mrs Mersi Waromi, stated in an interview with media outlet Jubi that the transfer may have an impact on the outcome of the trial. “The judges in Jakarta lack objective understanding of this case because they do not know the social-cultural context in Papua” said Waromi.

An additional point of concern was the language barrier. Mispo Gwinjangge does not speak fluent Indonesian. The judge had asked the public prosecution to find an interpreter who can translate into the indigenous Nduga language. However, the public prosecutor was unable to meet the request, so the lawyer organized three Papuan students who were willing to translate at court. During the last court hearing on 13 January 2020, the judge reportedly limited the lawyer in explaining the indictment to Mispo Gwijangge, because the translation exceeded the time schedule. First delays of the trial already occurred during the first hearing. The public prosecutor did not provide a copy of the indictment and the police report to the lawyer. The next court hearing will take place on 21 January 2020.