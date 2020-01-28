Details Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 00:46

A military operation has been taking place in the regency of Intan Jaya after two military members had been killed by members of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) on 17 December 2019. The Office for Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation of the Papuan Tabernacle Church (JPIC Kingmi Papua) reported further armed clashes between Indonesian military forces (TNI) and the TPN PB on 26 January 2020 in the district of Sogapa, Intan Jaya Regency. TNI members allegedly shot dead a motor cycle taxi driver named Bugalebega Kobogau (27 years). According to information received, Mr Kobogau ran outside after he heard nearby shots and was shot dead in his front yard. He died as a result of a head shot. It is believed that the assault was conducted with a sniper rifle – the projectile smashed large parts of the victim’s head (see Intro Image).

Two other indigenous civilians were injured during the clashes. Kayus Sani (34 years) sustained a bullet injury in the leg. Mr Sani was standing on the side of the road in Yoparu Village, as a projectile suddenly pierced his leg. He fled in panic into his house. Relatives treated the wounds in his house because Kayus Sani was afraid to go to a hospital. Another victim named Jekson Sondegau (8 years) was standing in front of a church in Sogapa, as a bullet suddenly pierced the left side of his stomach. Relatives were able to immediately bring Jekson to a health centre (Puskesmas) where he received medical treatment. He was able to leave the medical facility and is currently recovering from the injury.

According to JPIC Kingmi, at least 15 villages have been affected by the military operation, causing indigenous residents to flee their homes. Cases of internal displacement were reported from the villages Titigi, Yoparu, Bulagi and Solagama, all located in the Sogapa District. In the district of Hitadipa, internal displacement of indigenous Papuans was reported from the villages Kulapa and Soyagama. The largest number of affected villages was reported from the district of Ugimba, where IDPs originate from nine different villages. The internally displaced persons from Intan Jaya reportedly sought shelter in a Catholic church in Sogapa or fled to the regencies Nabire and Mimika. A villager named, Nggapaneringga Tabuni (60 years), reportedly passed away on 20 December 2019 as a result of acute Asthma, after he fled his home in the village of Kulapa.

The following table shows areas where Indonesian military forces have recently been deployed to support the ongoing military operation against the TPN PB in the western central highlands of Papua Province.