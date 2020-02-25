Details Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 03:10

Unrests in relation Papua-wide anti-racism riots between late August and late September mark one of the most significant events throughout 2019. The ICP has compiled a list of victims who have lost their lives during the series of violent incidents. Outbreaks of ethnic violence between Papuans and Non-Papuans as well as violent security force crackdowns on demonstrations resulted in a total number of 59 civilian fatalities within a period of less than one month. While conditions in West Papua have temporarily calmed down, the potential risk of further outbreaks of violence continues to exist as the root causes of the conflict remain unaddressed. The Indonesian Government has not taken meaningful steps to counter the marginalization of indigenous Papuans, tackle racist notions among Indonesian security forces and civil society or enter in to dialogue with the independence movement to settle the political conflict in West Papua.

The trials after the unrests have failed to bring upon justice for most victims and their families. Insufficiently mild sentences for perpetrators, prosecution of Papuan protesters as well as the criminalization of political activists and human rights defenders have nourished existing anger among many indigenous Papuans. In solidarity with the victims and their relatives, the ICP demands Indonesian authorities to conduct independent, impartial and effective investigations into all of the following cases. All perpetrators should be brought to justice at civilian courts through fair and transparent trials.

The following table lists the names of those who have lost their lives during the outbreaks of violence: