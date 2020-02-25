Unrests throughout August and September 2019 result in 59 fatalities

Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 03:10

Unrests in relation Papua-wide anti-racism riots between late August and late September mark one of the most significant events throughout 2019. The ICP has compiled a list of victims who have lost their lives during the series of violent incidents. Outbreaks of ethnic violence between Papuans and Non-Papuans as well as violent security force crackdowns on demonstrations resulted in a total number of 59 civilian fatalities within a period of less than one month. While conditions in West Papua have temporarily calmed down, the potential risk of further outbreaks of violence continues to exist as the root causes of the conflict remain unaddressed.  The Indonesian Government has not taken meaningful steps to counter the marginalization of indigenous Papuans, tackle racist notions among Indonesian security forces and civil society or enter in to dialogue with the independence movement to settle the political conflict in West Papua.

The trials after the unrests have failed to bring upon justice for most victims and their families. Insufficiently mild sentences for perpetrators, prosecution of Papuan protesters as well as the criminalization of political activists and human rights defenders have nourished existing anger among many indigenous Papuans. In solidarity with the victims and their relatives, the ICP demands Indonesian authorities to conduct independent, impartial and effective investigations into all of the following cases. All perpetrators should be brought to justice at civilian courts through fair and transparent trials.

The following table lists the names of those who have lost their lives during the outbreaks of violence:

No

Name

Age

Date of incident

Place

Additional information

1

Marselino Samon

15 years

29.08.2019

Jayapura

Stabbed to death, the body was found behind the Jayapura Post Office

2

Evertin Mofu

21 years

29.08.2019

Jayapura

Stabbed in the head and died on the spot, his body was found in Telkom Park, Jayapura City

3

Amran

N/A

29.08.2019

Jayapura

Sshot by the authorities, the body was brought to the

Navy Hospital (Rumah Sakit Angkatan Laut) in Entrop

4

Oktovianus Mote

21 years

30.08.2019

Jayapura

The body was brought to Bhayangkara Police Hospital and stored for two days in the mortuary. According to family members, the body was covered with wounds

5

Maikel Kareth

21 years

31.08.2019

Jayapura

Shot in the back with live ammunition during attack by nationalist migrant groups on Nayak Dormitory, the bullet pierced the torso exiting the chest, according to the doctor's assessment of the autopsy, the shot was released from close range.

6

Unidentified male victim

N/A

N/A

Jayapura

According to information by the Papuan Provincial Health Agency, the body was brought to Jayapura General Hospital

7

Yustinus Takimai

24 years

28.08.2019

Waghete, Deiyai Regency

Was crashed by a vehicle (Type Toyota Inova) and died instantly as a result of the injuries he sustained

8

Alpius Pigai

20 years

28.08.2019

Waghete, Deiyai Regency

Sustained bullet wound to the chest causing instant death

9

Marinus Ikomou

37 years

28.08.2019

Waghete, Deiyai Regency

Escaped to Yaba Village and later died in a different village

10

Hans Ukago

26 years

28.08.2019

Waghete, Deiyai Regency

Sustained bullet wound to the back. The bullet remained in his chest. He died in front of the entrance gate to regent’s office

11

Derikson Adii

21 years

28.08.2019

Waghete, Deiyai Regency

Escaped to Mogouda Village where he died

12

Pilemon Waine

28 years

28.08.2019

Waghete, Deiyai Regency

Sustained bullet wound in the chest causing instant death

13

Aminadap Kotouki

35 years

28.08.2019

Waghete, Deiyai Regency

Sustained bullet wound to the abdomen. The bullet exited through the back. Aminadap died on the spot.

14

Yemi Douw

29 years

30.08.2019

Waghete, Deiyai Regency

Sustained bullet wound to the abdomen. He died later in the village of Puyai

15

Ason Mijizau

N/A

23.09.2019

Waena, Jayapura

Sustained two bleeding injuries to the right thigh, a bleeding wound to the right leg (10 cm long), a bleeding wound at the right side of the lower ribs (5 cm long) and a fractured leg.

16

Jery Murib

N/A

23.09.2019

Waena, Jayapura

Died as a result of bullet injuries as joint security forces dispersed the crowd of protesters

17

Otier Wenda

N/A

23.09.2019

Waena, Jayapura

Died as a result of bullet injuries as joint security forces dispersed the crowd of protesters

18

Eremanus Wesareak

N/A

23.09.2019

Waena, Jayapura

Died as a result of bullet injuries as joint security forces dispersed the crowd of protesters

19

Manu Meage

13 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Shot dead in front of Jayawijaya General Hospital

20

Eliakim Wetipo

25 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Shot dead in Homhom, body was cremated in Asotipo village

21

Gestanus Hisage

21 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

body was cremated in Kurima village

22

Kelion Tabuni

20 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Shot dead in Homhom, projectile pierced his stomach and exited at the waist, witnesses stated that Kelion was the first protester who was shot by police officers – the incident triggered riots

23

Niligi Wenda

28 year

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Shot dead in Wouma district, projectile entered his chest

24

Nisaba Himan

N/A

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Shot dead, body was found in Pisugi and later cremated in Agamua Village, Wesaput district

25

Lawan Hesegem

28 year

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Shot dead in Wouma, body was brought to Kurima Village for cremation

26

Eles Himan

20 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Shot dead in Homhom, sustained lethal bullet wound to the waist

27

Yus Asso

20 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Shot dead near Megapura Village, Wouma district, as he was working in the garden, projectile pierced his buttocks from back to front

28

Keitron Tabuni

28 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Shot dead on the Mission Bridge in Wouma district, sustained lethal bullet wound in the chest, his body was found near the body of Niligi Wenda

29

Beam Wenda

28 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Allegedly shot dead, body was found in Tulem (information yet to be confirmed)

30

Inius Tabuni

28 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Allegedly shot dead, body was found in the Baliem river (information yet to be confirmed)

31

Wenas Babingga

20 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Allegedly shot dead in Homhom (information yet to be confirmed)

32

Yandrik Wenda

17 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Allegedly shot dead in Wouma (information yet to be confirmed)

33

Naligin Yikwa

22 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Allegedly shot dead in Homhom (information yet to be confirmed)

34

Marius Wenda

20 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Allegedly shot dead in Homhom (information yet to be confirmed)

35

Muh Subhan

N/A

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Makassar

36

Yohanis Karangan

N/A

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Toraja

37

Ketron Kogoya

23 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Wamena

38

Sofyan

32 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Madura

39

Elies Himan

20 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Madura

40

Rahul

21 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Central Sulawesi

41

Riski

3 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Padang, West Sumatra

42

Mison Lokbere

15 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Wamena

43

Anto

32 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Padang, West Sumatra

44

Yapet

25 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Padang, West Sumatra

45

Hendra

21 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Padang, West Sumatra

46

Linda

23 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Padang, West Sumatra

47

Ibnu

8 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Padang, West Sumatra

48

Yoga

30 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Padang, West Sumatra

49

Iwan

27 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Padang, West Sumatra

50

Rustam

33 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Enrekang, South Sulawesi

51

Irma

25 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Enrekang, South Sulawesi

52

Ilmi

2 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Enrekang, South Sulawesi

53

Erwin

17 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Enrekang, South Sulawesi

54

Yunus Todingbua

40 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Toraja

55

Untung

30 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from East Java

56

Bambang

35 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Lumajang

57

Dr. Soeko Masetyo

N/A

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Yogyakarta, Central Java

58

Ari Nurdani

27 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Padang

59

Risda

24 years

23.09.2019

Wamena, Jayawijaya

Originates from Karujaya, South Sulawesi