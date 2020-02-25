Unrests throughout August and September 2019 result in 59 fatalities
- Details
- Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 03:10
Unrests in relation Papua-wide anti-racism riots between late August and late September mark one of the most significant events throughout 2019. The ICP has compiled a list of victims who have lost their lives during the series of violent incidents. Outbreaks of ethnic violence between Papuans and Non-Papuans as well as violent security force crackdowns on demonstrations resulted in a total number of 59 civilian fatalities within a period of less than one month. While conditions in West Papua have temporarily calmed down, the potential risk of further outbreaks of violence continues to exist as the root causes of the conflict remain unaddressed. The Indonesian Government has not taken meaningful steps to counter the marginalization of indigenous Papuans, tackle racist notions among Indonesian security forces and civil society or enter in to dialogue with the independence movement to settle the political conflict in West Papua.
The trials after the unrests have failed to bring upon justice for most victims and their families. Insufficiently mild sentences for perpetrators, prosecution of Papuan protesters as well as the criminalization of political activists and human rights defenders have nourished existing anger among many indigenous Papuans. In solidarity with the victims and their relatives, the ICP demands Indonesian authorities to conduct independent, impartial and effective investigations into all of the following cases. All perpetrators should be brought to justice at civilian courts through fair and transparent trials.
The following table lists the names of those who have lost their lives during the outbreaks of violence:
|
No
|
Name
|
Age
|
Date of incident
|
Place
|
Additional information
|
1
|
Marselino Samon
|
15 years
|
29.08.2019
|
Jayapura
|
Stabbed to death, the body was found behind the Jayapura Post Office
|
2
|
Evertin Mofu
|
21 years
|
29.08.2019
|
Jayapura
|
Stabbed in the head and died on the spot, his body was found in Telkom Park, Jayapura City
|
3
|
Amran
|
N/A
|
29.08.2019
|
Jayapura
|
Sshot by the authorities, the body was brought to the
Navy Hospital (Rumah Sakit Angkatan Laut) in Entrop
|
4
|
Oktovianus Mote
|
21 years
|
30.08.2019
|
Jayapura
|
The body was brought to Bhayangkara Police Hospital and stored for two days in the mortuary. According to family members, the body was covered with wounds
|
5
|
Maikel Kareth
|
21 years
|
31.08.2019
|
Jayapura
|
Shot in the back with live ammunition during attack by nationalist migrant groups on Nayak Dormitory, the bullet pierced the torso exiting the chest, according to the doctor's assessment of the autopsy, the shot was released from close range.
|
6
|
Unidentified male victim
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Jayapura
|
According to information by the Papuan Provincial Health Agency, the body was brought to Jayapura General Hospital
|
7
|
Yustinus Takimai
|
24 years
|
28.08.2019
|
Waghete, Deiyai Regency
|
Was crashed by a vehicle (Type Toyota Inova) and died instantly as a result of the injuries he sustained
|
8
|
Alpius Pigai
|
20 years
|
28.08.2019
|
Waghete, Deiyai Regency
|
Sustained bullet wound to the chest causing instant death
|
9
|
Marinus Ikomou
|
37 years
|
28.08.2019
|
Waghete, Deiyai Regency
|
Escaped to Yaba Village and later died in a different village
|
10
|
Hans Ukago
|
26 years
|
28.08.2019
|
Waghete, Deiyai Regency
|
Sustained bullet wound to the back. The bullet remained in his chest. He died in front of the entrance gate to regent’s office
|
11
|
Derikson Adii
|
21 years
|
28.08.2019
|
Waghete, Deiyai Regency
|
Escaped to Mogouda Village where he died
|
12
|
Pilemon Waine
|
28 years
|
28.08.2019
|
Waghete, Deiyai Regency
|
Sustained bullet wound in the chest causing instant death
|
13
|
Aminadap Kotouki
|
35 years
|
28.08.2019
|
Waghete, Deiyai Regency
|
Sustained bullet wound to the abdomen. The bullet exited through the back. Aminadap died on the spot.
|
14
|
Yemi Douw
|
29 years
|
30.08.2019
|
Waghete, Deiyai Regency
|
Sustained bullet wound to the abdomen. He died later in the village of Puyai
|
15
|
Ason Mijizau
|
N/A
|
23.09.2019
|
Waena, Jayapura
|
Sustained two bleeding injuries to the right thigh, a bleeding wound to the right leg (10 cm long), a bleeding wound at the right side of the lower ribs (5 cm long) and a fractured leg.
|
16
|
Jery Murib
|
N/A
|
23.09.2019
|
Waena, Jayapura
|
Died as a result of bullet injuries as joint security forces dispersed the crowd of protesters
|
17
|
Otier Wenda
|
N/A
|
23.09.2019
|
Waena, Jayapura
|
Died as a result of bullet injuries as joint security forces dispersed the crowd of protesters
|
18
|
Eremanus Wesareak
|
N/A
|
23.09.2019
|
Waena, Jayapura
|
Died as a result of bullet injuries as joint security forces dispersed the crowd of protesters
|
19
|
Manu Meage
|
13 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Shot dead in front of Jayawijaya General Hospital
|
20
|
Eliakim Wetipo
|
25 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Shot dead in Homhom, body was cremated in Asotipo village
|
21
|
Gestanus Hisage
|
21 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
body was cremated in Kurima village
|
22
|
Kelion Tabuni
|
20 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Shot dead in Homhom, projectile pierced his stomach and exited at the waist, witnesses stated that Kelion was the first protester who was shot by police officers – the incident triggered riots
|
23
|
Niligi Wenda
|
28 year
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Shot dead in Wouma district, projectile entered his chest
|
24
|
Nisaba Himan
|
N/A
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Shot dead, body was found in Pisugi and later cremated in Agamua Village, Wesaput district
|
25
|
Lawan Hesegem
|
28 year
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Shot dead in Wouma, body was brought to Kurima Village for cremation
|
26
|
Eles Himan
|
20 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Shot dead in Homhom, sustained lethal bullet wound to the waist
|
27
|
Yus Asso
|
20 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Shot dead near Megapura Village, Wouma district, as he was working in the garden, projectile pierced his buttocks from back to front
|
28
|
Keitron Tabuni
|
28 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Shot dead on the Mission Bridge in Wouma district, sustained lethal bullet wound in the chest, his body was found near the body of Niligi Wenda
|
29
|
Beam Wenda
|
28 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Allegedly shot dead, body was found in Tulem (information yet to be confirmed)
|
30
|
Inius Tabuni
|
28 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Allegedly shot dead, body was found in the Baliem river (information yet to be confirmed)
|
31
|
Wenas Babingga
|
20 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Allegedly shot dead in Homhom (information yet to be confirmed)
|
32
|
Yandrik Wenda
|
17 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Allegedly shot dead in Wouma (information yet to be confirmed)
|
33
|
Naligin Yikwa
|
22 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Allegedly shot dead in Homhom (information yet to be confirmed)
|
34
|
Marius Wenda
|
20 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Allegedly shot dead in Homhom (information yet to be confirmed)
|
35
|
Muh Subhan
|
N/A
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Makassar
|
36
|
Yohanis Karangan
|
N/A
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Toraja
|
37
|
Ketron Kogoya
|
23 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Wamena
|
38
|
Sofyan
|
32 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Madura
|
39
|
Elies Himan
|
20 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Madura
|
40
|
Rahul
|
21 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Central Sulawesi
|
41
|
Riski
|
3 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Padang, West Sumatra
|
42
|
Mison Lokbere
|
15 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Wamena
|
43
|
Anto
|
32 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Padang, West Sumatra
|
44
|
Yapet
|
25 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Padang, West Sumatra
|
45
|
Hendra
|
21 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Padang, West Sumatra
|
46
|
Linda
|
23 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Padang, West Sumatra
|
47
|
Ibnu
|
8 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Padang, West Sumatra
|
48
|
Yoga
|
30 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Padang, West Sumatra
|
49
|
Iwan
|
27 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Padang, West Sumatra
|
50
|
Rustam
|
33 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Enrekang, South Sulawesi
|
51
|
Irma
|
25 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Enrekang, South Sulawesi
|
52
|
Ilmi
|
2 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Enrekang, South Sulawesi
|
53
|
Erwin
|
17 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Enrekang, South Sulawesi
|
54
|
Yunus Todingbua
|
40 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Toraja
|
55
|
Untung
|
30 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from East Java
|
56
|
Bambang
|
35 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Lumajang
|
57
|
Dr. Soeko Masetyo
|
N/A
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Yogyakarta, Central Java
|
58
|
Ari Nurdani
|
27 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Padang
|
59
|
Risda
|
24 years
|
23.09.2019
|
Wamena, Jayawijaya
|
Originates from Karujaya, South Sulawesi