Details Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 09:17

The new members of the local parliament in the regency of Nduga were inaugurated on 24 February 2020. On 26 February 2020, the parliament members organised a public worship with a traditional earth oven in the town of Kenyam to which many indigenous peoples form the area came. The public event was overshadowed by an armed clash between members of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) and Indonesian security forces. During the exchange of fire, Indonesian security forces shot dead 25-years-old Weslina Tabuni (see intro image) as she was seeking cover. She sustained a lethal bullet wound in the neck and died shortly after the attack. Another indigenous Papuan named Yusman Wasiangge (20 years) was severely injured by a bullet during the shooting. The projectile hit Yusman in the right side of the lower back. He was flown to the general hospital in Timika on 27 February 2020, where the projectile was surgically removed on the following day.

According to information from local human rights defenders, joint security force members tortured two persons named Kriantus Uburuangge (22 years) and Inikianus Wumangge (37 years) shortly after the exchange of fire (see table below). Both victims were admitted to the general hospital in Timika on 27 February 2020.

The reports claim that members of the military had allegedly asked Kriantus to help a security force member who had been wounded during the armed clash. When Kriantus came to the military post, the security force members arrested and subsequently tortured him. Inikianus Wumangge was arrested by military members shortly after the clash as he and was fleeing the combat area with a group of villagers who had also joined the worship.

Sources claim that joint security forces combed residential areas in Kenyam on 27 and 28 February 2020 in response to the armed clash. The TPN PN announced that it will retaliate the attacks against Papuan civilians.

Table of victims during armed clashes in the town of Kenyam on 26 February 2020