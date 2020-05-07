Details Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 11:04

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in West Papua has risen from 137, as reported on 23 April, to 205 cases as of 30 April 2020 in the province of Papua only. There are allegedly 35 cases in Papua Barat, however we haven't been able to confirm this figure. So far, 57 patients in the province of Papua have recovered while 141 are been treated. Although the death toll has remained the same, seven have died from COVID-19, the number of cases is increasing fast. The majority of Covid-19 cases were found in Jayapura and the Mimika Regency.

The regency of Mimika with its capital Timika and the Freeport mine are the most affected areas. Quick tests were carried out on 300 people there resulting in 110 positive-testing individuals, from which 85 are employees of the Freeport mine. However, the mine continues to operate full time as before. The reason given for this is that there are not enough options to isolate those who test positive. In total, just under 1000 tests have so far been carried out in the province of Papua. If the results of the Timika's rapid tests are taking into account, the number of infected people might be significantly higher than the official figure of 205 cases.



Dr. Silvanus Sumule, Papua Covid-19 Task Force Spokesman, informed via Video that there are only seven lung specialists and 60 ventilators in the province of Papua. Otherwise, it is known that the medical infrastructure there is very poor. Besides, there is not enough protective clothing for the medical staff.

Since March 22, 2020, social contacts in the provincial capital Jayapura have been restricted. However, cars, motorcycles and traders are in the streets as they were before the restrictions. And although worship services are prohibited, they are taking place on a regular basis. Moreover, hardly anyone wears a mask in public.

Table with number of Covid-19 Infections in the Province of Papua as of 30 April 2020, segregated by Regencies (Source: COVID-19 Task Force, Papua Province)