Details Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 09:32

In late May 2020, the Attorney General returned the case files of the Panai Case of 2014 for the second time. Komnas HAM had submitted a reviewed version of the investigation dossier on 14 April 2020. According to the Attorney General, Komnas HAM failed to follow instructions to meet all necessary requirements for further processing of the case. Multiple NGOs in Indonesia criticised that the Attorney Generals was not willing to prosecute past gross human rights violations and was blocking the prosecution process. They called on President, Joko Widodo, to act as a mediator between both Government institutions to avoid further delays in the prosecution process.

On 11 February 2020, the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) for the first time submitted the Paniai case files to the Attorney General who returned the investigation dossier to Komnas HAM on 19 March 2020. He claimed that the dossier failed to meet the material and formal requirements for an investigation into a gross human rights violation.

On 27 November 2018, the attorney General’s office already returned nine case files for similar reasons. Among the cases are two serious human rights violations which occurred in West Papua, namely the cases in Wamena (4 April 2003) and Wasior (13 June 2001). Since 2002, the case files of multiple past gross human rights violations have been passed back and forth between KOMNAS HAM and the attorney General’s office without any progress. None of the cases have been brought to a human rights court, while the perpetrators continue to enjoy impunity, many of them holding important positions in the Indonesian military and police.