On 3 June 2020, the panel of judges at the administrative court in Jakarta ruled that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the Minister for Communication and Informatics acted against the principle of governance when they blocked or throttled the access to the internet in West Papua during widespread riots and demonstrations against racism in August and September 2019. The judges ruled that the defendant party has to pay the court fee of IDR 457,000 (about € 28.85). The verdict did not make any statement whether President Jokowi and his minister have to make a public apology as the plaintiffs had initially demanded.

The judges elaborated in the verdict, that the blockage of internet services violates multiple statutory provisions, including Article 40 paragraph (2a) and (2b) of the Information and Electronic Transactions Law (ITE Law). The Government is allowed to block internet content which violates the law but is not allowed to block all internet services, as the internet is a neutral media which may be used for positive as well as negative activities. The judges also represented the view that the Government’s restrictions on the internet access in West Papua disrupted activities and caused negative effects on citizens' economy.

After the verdict, the incumbent Minister for Communication and Informatics, Jonny Platte, stated in a media interview that he will coordinate with lawyers and other Government agencies if they will appeal against the verdict. According to Platte, he did not find documents in relation to the internet blockage in West Papua which was carried out under his predecessor, Rudiantara. He concluded, that a damage to the infrastructure during the riot could have resulted in the temporary dysfunction of all internet services in West Papua - a rather unlikely scenario.

In early December 2019 a team of lawyers representing the Indonesian NGOs LBH Pers, YLBHI, SafeNet and the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI) filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of the State Secretary and the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology to the State Administrative Court in Jakarta. The NGOs claimed that the Government institutions shut down and throttled of the internet in West Papua between 21 August and 4 September 2019 without legal foundation. The Indonesian Government had justified the blockage to avoid the spreading of false news, which could lead to a further escalation of the riots.