Published on Monday, 15 June 2020

Multiple human rights defenders advocating human rights in West Papua have recently been subjected to attacks and harassments. A physical attack against human rights defender, Yuliana Yabansabra (see intro image), occurred on 8 June 2020 in the Papuan regional capital of Jayapura. She is part of a team of lawyers providing legal support to the 7 political detainees which are currently tried under treason charges at the District Court in Balikpapan, Kalimantan Timur Province.

Yuliana Yabansabra was attacked by an unknown perpetrator as she was driving her motor cycle around 3.00 pm on the Abepura main road in Jayapura. The perpetrator approached her on a motor cycle from behind and punched Yuliana Yabansabra on the head – she was wearing a helmet at that time. Yuliana was able to maintain control of her motor cycle. According to Yuliana, the attacker was not a common criminal attempting to snatch her bag as it is a common criminal delict in Indonesia. Instead, the perpetrator deliberately tried to make her fall down.

It is likely that the perpetrator attacked Yuliana due to her involvement in human rights work. She tried to chase the perpetrator on her motorcycle, but the attacker was able to escape. On 10 June 2020 she officially reported the assault to the police. Yuliana Yabansabra stated to local media that such attacks will not prevent her from advocating for justice and human rights in West Papua.

A second incident involved intrusions and harassments of multiple human rights defenders during a public zoom discussion in relation to the upcoming review of Indonesia by the United Nation’s Human Rights Committee on 5 June 2020. The speakers talked about the importance of the ICCPR (International Covenant for Civil and Political Rights) review and explained about relevant human rights issues and racism against native Papuans in West Papua. The video conference was part of the '#PapuanLivesMatter' Campaign.

The video conference was interfered by a series of deliberate disturbances, including spam calls to some of the speakers’ mobile phones and "zoombombing", a type of cyberattack in which unknown users log into Zoom sessions to interrupt meetings. The spam calls allegedly originated from a phone number in the United States and targeted the director of Amnesty International Indonesia, Usman Hamid, Papuan human rights lawyer, Yulianan Yabansabra and Tigor G. Hutapea, a member of the Indonesian NGO Pusaka.