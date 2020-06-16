Details Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 09:59

On 25 May 2020, police officers killed Justinus Dimara in Jayapura as they dispersed a group of Papuans who had violated contact restrictions and distance requirements which the local Government had imposed for the prevention of COVID-19. The enforcement of Corona prevention policies has now resulted in a further case of security force violence against indigenous Papuans in the regency of Paniai. The Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Office of the Papuan Tabernacle Church (JPIC Kingmi Papua) reported that joint security force members ill-treated 29-year old Sarah Yeimo and subsequently tortured Yosia Magai (24 years) and Yupen Magai (28 years) at a roadblock near the Uwibutu Hospital on 10 June 2020. All three victims sustained injuries and had to be hospitalised. The control post with a road block (see image below on the right) had been set up by the local Government to prevent residents living outside of Paniai to enter the regency.

Around 3.15 pm, Sarah Yeimo wanted to pass the control post, which is located in Wouye Butu Village of the Paniai Timur District. At that time the post was guarded by five police officers. She passed the control post several meters next to the road block barrier. When the officers saw her, they deliberately closed the barrier, causing the edge of the iron barrier to spike deeply into Sarah Yeimo’s foot (see intro image). Being in pain she sat down and cried. The incident was witnessed by several relatives and other bystanders who protested against the misconduct of the officers. Thereupon, Yosia Magai accompanied Sarah Yeimo to the Uwibutu Hospital emergency unit.

Meanwhile, eight bystanders broke the iron barrier as a sign of protest against the ill-treatment of Sarah Yeimo. Upon seeing this, the police officers immediately called for back-up. Shortly after, members of the police mobile brigade (Brimob), the crowd control unit (Dalmas) of the Paniai District Police and military members arrived at the location and chased after the bystanders who had damaged the road block. However, the security forces failed to arrest the vandalisers, so they started questioning witnesses. As one of the witnesses pointed with the finger on Yupen Magai, a group of security force members approached him and collectively tortured him (see table below) until he lost consciousness. The torture appeared to be an act of punishment for the damaged road block. Thereupon, the security force members dragged him to the emergency room where Yupen received medical treatment.

Subsequently, three plain cloth officers went inside the hospital to look for Sarah Yeimo. The officers entered the emergency unit, approached Yosia Magai who was standing next to Sarah Yeimo and began to punch him. He fell on the ground. The plain cloth officers dragged him outside in front of the hospital, where a mob of approximately 20 security force officers collectively kicked and punched Yosia Magai until he lost consciousness (see table below). The security force members subsequently dragged him as well to the emergency unit where Yosia Magai received medical treatment (see image on the left).

The Papuan Police Chief, Paulus Waterpauw, claimed in a media interview on 11 June 2020, that Sarah Yeimo injured her foot accidentally on barbed wire as she passed the roadblock through a trench. He did not make any statement regarding the allegations of torture.

Table with victims of security force violence in the Paniai Regency on 10 June 2020