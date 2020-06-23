Update on 1st December Commemorations: trial against 23 defendants in Fakfak accused of treason and criminal conspiracy
Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020
Multiple trials against 23 indigenous Papuans have been launched at the Fakfak District Court since 18 June 2020. The criminal offenses of which the defendants have been accused were categorised as crimes against state security. They are tried under various indictments, among them Article 106 of the Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP) on treason, Article 110 KUHP on criminal conspiracy, Article 160 KUHP on incitement and Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons (see table below).
On 1 December 2019, members of the Police Mobile Brigade Special Unit (Brimob) and 1803 Fakfak District Military Command arrested 54 indigenous Papuans in the districts Kayauni and Kramonmongga of Fakfak Regency. According to local human rights defenders, the joint security forces used excessive force against the villagers. Some villagers in Warpa village had raised the Morning Star flag in commemoration of 1st December, which many indigenous Papuans regard as the ‘Papuan Independence Day’.
After the raid in Warpa, the joint security forces arrested more suspects in the villages Mambuni-buni and Pikpik (see intro image). The police seized morning star flags, money, machetes and traditional weapons such as bows, arrows and spears.
Table of defendants standing trial at the Fakfak District Court, Papua Barat Province
|
No.
|
Name
|
Age
|
Indictment
|
1
|
Yance Hegemur
|
49
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
2
|
Korneles Tigtigweria
|
34
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
3
|
Herman Bahba
|
37
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason
2. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
3. Indictment: Article 160 on Incitement
|
4
|
Leonard Tigtigweria
|
38
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason
2. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
3. Indictment: Article 160 on Incitement
|
5
|
Efernandus Billy Wagab
|
23
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
6
|
Rizak Heremba
|
46
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason
2. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
3. Indictment: Article 160 on Incitement
|
7
|
Alfaris Herietrenggi
|
35
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason
2. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
3. Indictment: Article 160 on Incitement
|
8
|
Soleman Herietrenggi
|
30
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason
2. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
3. Indictment: Article 160 on Incitement
|
9
|
Abdon Tigtigweria
|
39
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
10
|
Yesnel Bahba
|
40
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason
2. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
3. Indictment: Article 160 on Incitement
|
11
|
Eli Tigtigweria
|
47
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
12
|
Zet Alfin Patiran
|
18
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
13
|
Enggel Tigtigweria
|
45
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
14
|
Bernadus Herietrenggi
|
33
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
15
|
Kaleb Hegemur
|
30
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 56
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Articles 54 & 56
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54 &56
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
16
|
Petrus Temongmere
|
38
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
17
|
Hendrik Herietrenggi
|
34
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
18
|
Etus Bahba
|
33
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
19
|
Heret Patiran
|
43
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
20
|
Herens Martinus Lumatalale
|
44
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
21
|
Erick Tigtigweria
|
23
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
22
|
Nelson Hegemur
|
49
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
|
23
|
Heret Patiran
|
43
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons