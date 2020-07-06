Details Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 12:56

On July 1, the Merdeka Secretariat launched the solidarity month for West Papua which aims to intensify the online and offline information drive on the issues in West Papua. At the same time, according to the Merdeka Secretariat, the solidarity month will be used to explain the political as well as economic agenda behind the consistent criminalisation and repression of the Papuan people and their supporters. There are different educational activities lined up for the month, such as a webinar series and short video clips on current events in West Papua.

Two of the "Balikpapan 7", namely Alexander Gobai and Ferry Kombo have been released on July 2 after serving their sentences. At least 30 Papuans remain behind bars as of today as they await verdict in the coming months, including 23 in Fakfak. The Merdeka Secretariat continues to call for their immediate and unconditional release, as well as an acquittal for all the political prisoners.

On July 1, the Merdeka Secretariat launched the solidarity month for West Papua which aims to intensify the online and offline information drive on the issues in West Papua. At the same time, according to the Merdeka Secretariat, the solidarity month will be used to explain the political as well as economic agenda behind the consistent criminalisation and repression of the Papuan people and their supporters. There are different educational activities lined up for the month, such as a webinar series and short video clips on current events in West Papua.

Read more about the Solidarity month here.

For more information, visit the Merdeka website.