5 July 2020

Press Release

PAPUAN COUNCIL OF CHURCHES (WPCC)

"INDONESIAN SPECIAL AUTONOMY DEVELOPMENT FOR THE WELFARE OF THE PAPUAN

PEOPLE IS DEAD"

Observing Jakarta's recent activities, unilaterally designing Special Autonomy Papua Volume

II in order to avoid public pressure related to the racism in the Surabaya Student Dormitory

and the consequent reverberations in Papua which have begun to cause movements at the

grassroots, we need to remember that the direction and framework of the development of

the Indonesian State in Papua has been imbued with ethnic superiority from the beginning.

Since 1963, the existence of the Indonesian State has been stimulated by racial

discrimination and therefore the fall of the authoritarian regime of Suharto as president of

the Republic of Indonesia in 1998 provided a good opportunity and a breath of fresh air for

the awakening of all Papuans, the demanding of political rights to independence and to

leave the Republic of Indonesia.



The demands of all the people of Papua to independence from the Indonesian State, were

met with military and police violence by the Indonesian government which caused

casualties on the part of the people of Papua.

In order to stop the State violence through the Indonesian military and police force, the path to

a peaceful and dignified settlement was agreed by both parties: the Indonesian government

and the people of Papua – This was The Special Autonomy Act No. 21 of 2001.

The 2001 Special Autonomy Act contained articles which provided guarantees and hopes for

the people of Papua. The promises and agreements contained in the mandate of the laws of

the State of Indonesia are as follows:

The Protection, recognition of the rights of Indigenous Papuans, empowerment and

affirmative action, have failed, and this has given birth to deep disappointment and anxiety

among Indigenous Papuans. During Special Autonomy many Indigenous Papuans were killed

at the hands of the security apparatus (Army and Police) and the perpetrators have never

been prosecuted to get justice for the victims' families. Local political parties have never

been formed. It is forbidden to fly The Morning Star flag. The Truth and Reconciliation

Commission (TRC) failed to be implemented.

RACISM and INEQUALITY has grown and become entrenched during the era of Special

Autonomy. It is evident that the events of RACISM that occurred between 15-17 August

2019 in Semarang, Malang and Yogyakarta were carried out by radical organizations

including: Islamic Defenders Front (FPI), Youth Pancasila (PP), members of the army and the

Forum of Indonesian Veterans Children (FKPP).

There are four roots of the Papua Issue in Special Autonomy which were formulated by the

Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI) and were given to the State of Indonesia to be

resolved. (1) The history and political status of the integration of Papua into Indonesia; (2)

State violence and gross violations of human rights which have taken place since 1965 and

that have yet to be resolved; (3) Discrimination and marginalization of indigenous Papuans

in their own land; (4) Development failures including education, health, and the economy of

the people of Papua.

The Papuan Church Council has concluded that these four root problems come from

RACISM AND INJUSTICE.

The heart of the Papua problem is RACISIM and INJUSTICE. This was proven by GAM in Aceh

becoming a dialogue partner with the Indonesian State with the dialogue mediated by a

third party in a neutral venue in Helsinki in Finland on August 15, 2005. A local Aceh political

party was established and the GAM Flag was raised.

Based on this reality, the Papua Church Council requests that the Republic of Indonesia

immediately solve the four root problems, and therefore the Papuan Council of Churches

would like to reiterate the demands in our Pastoral Letters dated 26 August 2019 and 13

September 2019, which are as follows:

1. We ask for justice from the government of the Republic of Indonesia to resolve the

Papua problem in the same way that Indonesia has shown for GAM in Aceh. Vice

President Yusuf Kalla played an active role in supporting dialogue with GAM, which was

mediated internationally. Therefore, we demand that the Indonesian government

dialogue with ULMWP mediated by neutral third parties. (Contents of Letter dated

August 26, 2019)

2. We urge the Indonesian government to immediately open itself to negotiations with

ULMWP as it did with GAM in ACEH making them a negotiating Partner with mediation

provided by a third party; This is the only and best solution to bring about a permanent

peace in the Land of Papua, and is in accordance with the Pastoral Appeal which on

August 26, 2019 was read and submitted directly to the Commander of the Indonesian

Army (TNI) and the Indonesian Police at the Swiss-Bell Hotel Jayapura. (Contents of

Letter dated 13 September 2019).

Jayapura, Sunday, 5 July 2020

PAPUAN COUNCIL OF CHURCHES (WPCC)

1. Pendeta Andrikus Mofu, M.Th.

2. Pendeta Dorman Wandikbo, S.Th.

3. Pendeta Dr. Benny Giay, Ph.D.

4. Gembala Dr. Socratez S.Yoman,MA.

