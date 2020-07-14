Details Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 12:08

Members of the Keerom district police reportedly arrested Yudi Kwimi in the Arso District on 4 July 2020 and subsequently tortured him during police custody. The relatives claim that the arrest rather resembled a kidnapping than a lawful arrest. Three civil vehicles allegedly approached Yudi Kwimi in the Kwimi Village around 4.00 pm, four plaincloth police officers jumped out of the cars and instantly handcuffed Yudi. One officer covered Yudi Kwimi’s mouth to prevent him from shouting. The officers then lifted Yudi into the back of a pick up truck. As one of the relatives tried to help Yudi Kwimi, an officer reportedly kicked him and told him at gunpoint to back off. According to the relatives, the officers did not show a warrant and failed to provide any reason for the arrest.

The following day, the relatives only found out that Yudi Kwimi was detained at the Keerom District Police station. He was interrogated the entire night and reportedly beaten during detention. Yudi Kwimi sustained bruises all over his face with swellings around the eyes as a result of the torture. When the relatives came to visit Yudi Kwimki at the Keerom District police station, officers prevented them from meeting Yudi in his cell. Thereupon, the relatives requested help from Papuan human rights organisation ELSHAM Papua which organised a press conference (see intro image, source: Suara Papua) in which ELSHAM announced it will provide legal support to Yudi Kwimki.

A few days later, the spokesperson of the Papuan Regional police, Ahmad Kamal, stated that Yudi Kwimki was alleged of stealing a bag from a police member, which contained money and a firearm.