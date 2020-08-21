Details Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 12:21

According to the independent media outlet ‘Suara Papua’, joint security forces tortured three indigenous Papuan who were on their way to the town of Teminabuan, the largest city in the regency of Sorong Selatan. On 16 August 2020, Saulus Melkior Wugaje, Dominggus Aifufu and Chiko Momot removed a fallen tree which had blocked the road. One of the friends collected donations from cars which were passing the area. Such activities are common in West Papua where Government services are slow an unreliable. Instead, local community members often take the initiative to clean or fix public roads against public donations.

When a car with two plain cloth police officers passed the site without giving donations, Chiko Momot became angry and knocked his hand against the car. Thereupon, the police officers jumped out of the car and attacked Chicko Momot. Saulus Wugaje and Dominggus Aifufu stepped in to help their friend. A brawl between the two parties developed. The police officers finally retreated and left with their car. Shortly after the incident, Saulus Melkior Wugaje, Dominggus Aifufu and Chiko Momot continued to walk towards Teminabuan.

In the afternoon, the two police officers and a military member intercepted Saulus Melkior Wugaje, Dominggus Aifufu and Chiko Momot and attacked them with bare hands. The security force members stopped the beatings after a group of witnesses demanded to stop the violence. The victims sustained bruises in the face and the body during the assault (see intro image, source: ‘Suara Papua’).