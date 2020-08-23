Details Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 06:39

The last four political prisoners of the ‘Balikpapan 7’ have returned to West Papua after serving their sentence in a correctional facility in the Kalimantan Timur Province. Many indigenous Papuans perceive the ‘Balikpapan 7’ as heroes who stood-up against racism towards ethnic Papuans in Indonesia. On 22 August 2020, Buchtar Tabuni, Agus Kossay, Steven Itlay and Frenky Hilapok arrived at the airport in Jayapura, Papua Province. Alexander Gobai, Feri Gombo dan Irwanus Uropmabin had already been released one month earlier. They arrived ahead of their companions in Jayapura. People from Jayapura already gathered at the airport since the early morning to welcome the four activists. Previously, the political movement organisation KNPB had called upon the people in Jayapura to gather at the airport and welcome the activists. Joint security forces closely monitored the crowd and made random personal controls but did not disperse the crowd.

Shortly after the arrival, the four activists directly went to the village of Depapre, where they paid their last respect to Yuliana Yabansabra. Yuliana had passed away shortly before their arrival. She was part of the team of lawyers who had defended the ‘Balikpapan 7’ at court. The lengthy legal process had posed mental and physical challenges for the human rights lawyers. In July 2020, Yuliana Yabansabra was subjected to multiple forms of harassment, including threats, intimidation and physical assault. Previously, Ganius Wenda, another young lawyer who had joined the team also passed away on 3 July 2020.

In the afternoon, the Balikpapan 7 attended a worship ceremony at the Cenderawasih University campus in Perumnas III, Jayapura (see intro image, source: Suara Papua). Students and other civil society actors from West Papua had organised the welcome service in which the participants thanked for the safe return of the ‘Balikpapan 7’ to West Papua. The organising committee had asked permission from the Papuan Regional Police (Polda Papua) and the University secretariat. The worship was held without disturbances or restrictions.