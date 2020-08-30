Details Published on Sunday, 30 August 2020 12:30

A murder suspect has died during police detention at the Sorong Municipality Police Headquarters (Mapolres Sorong) in the province of Papua Barat. On 27 August 2020, relatives brought Georg Karel Rumbino (19 years) to the police for interrogation in relation to the murder of an elderly woman in their neighbourhood. Previously, family members had found a mobile phone in Georg’s room which they believed to belong to the murder victim. According to the police investigator, Misbhacul Munir, Georg Rumbino claimed to be innocent during the interrogation. Eight hours later, the family received the information that Georg Rumbino had passed away during police detention. The chief of the Sorong municipality police (Kapolres), Ary Nyoto, claimed in a media statement that Georg Rumbino died after another detainee had attacked the him inside his detention cell. The case drew widespread attention on the national and social media because Georg Rumbino was a close relative of the Papuan singer, actor and politician, Edo Kondologit.

According to media information, the relatives accompanied Georg Rumbino to the police station around 11.00 pm, where the police officers interrogated him. Edo Kondologit and the other relatives believe that police officers tortured Georg Rumbino during the interrogation at the police station because he did not make a confession. Kondologit claimed that his in-law was handcuffed and that the officers shot him in both legs. Georg Rumbino’s relatives urged the police to conduct an autopsy of the body and demanded an independent and effective investigation into the killing.

Police representatives claimed that they had acted in accordance with the criminal procedure code. Kapolres Ary Nyoto explained that his men shot Georg Rimbino in the leg as he attacked a police officer because he resisted the arrest. Thereupon, officers took him to the Sele Be Solu Hopsital, said Nyoto. After receiving medical treatment, the officers detained Georg Rumbino in a cell at the police station. Nyoto said that the surveillance camera recording revealed that another detainee had beaten Georg Rumbino in the face and chest. When the officer cam to check the detention cell, Rumbino was already dead.

A video showing Edo Kondologit demanding justice for the loss of his in-law went viral on social media (see intro image). “I am already so disappointed with the treatment in this country. We are demanding justice. We, the family, will sue the Papuan Regional Police and the Municipality Police”, Kondologit shouts loudly and full of emotion into the camera.