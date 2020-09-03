Details Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 10:15

Joint security forces have launched raids in the town Dekai, the largest city in the Yahukimo Regency, Papua Province. The reason for the raid were three murder cases which occurred in the second half of August 2020. All victims were migrants. The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) has claimed responsibility for two of the murders. According to an official TPNPB statement, two of the victims who worked as a lumberjack and a construction worker were allegedly affiliated with the Indonesian state intelligence. The third victim was a staff of the local election commission (KPU). The security force members searched multiple houses and seized traditional weapons, hunting gear, gardening tools and other items with the morning star symbol. Local human rights defenders claimed that sixteen residents were reportedly arrested and temporarily detained. Two persons were allegedly tortured during police detention. On 2 September 2020, the local police chief, Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo, mentioned a total number of 14 arrestees in an interview with the media outlet Suara Papua. He stated that all of them were released.

The raid began on 31 August 2020, around 6.00 am. Joint police and military members searched multiple houses in the Telkomsel complex. According to the information received, many indigenous peoples living in the area feared reprisals by the security force members and sought shelter in the surrounding forests. The police announced they will continue to conduct raids until the perpetrators have been arrested and brought to justice.

Police officers tortured at least two arrestees during police custody at the Yahukimo district police station (Polres Yahukimo). Yafet Amohoso was beaten and sustained a bleeding injury on the mouth. Tinus Yalak’s hands showed marks of the tight handcuffs and bruises in the face from beatings.

Names of arrestees during the security force raid:

1. Ronal Mirin

2. Arnold Mirin

3. Jemias Nipsan

4. Akul Heluka

5. Irom Heluka

6. Tinus Yalak

7. Denis Yalak

8. Bimba Yalak

9. Etenus Mirin

10. Banus Ossu

11.Yafet Amohoso

12. Napy Pahabol

13. Denis Yalak

14. Pimpa Yalak

15. Nafet Nawa

16. Yafet Ilintamon