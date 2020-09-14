Details Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 05:56

The conflict situation in the remote highland regency Intan Jaya has become significantly tense throughout the past days. Human rights defenders observed that military (TNI) members repeatedly came to primary schools and middle schools in Intan Jaya’s major town Sugapa to monitor Papuan pupils who appeared to support the right to political self-determination in West Papua. The ICP received credible information according to which, military members documented the identities of these pupils and interrogated them after school. The human rights defenders claim that the monitoring activities have been ongoing since early August 2020. The most recent monitoring activity was reported from a middle school in Sugapa on 5 September 2020 (see into image and image on the right).

These monitoring activities in educational facilities are not the only point of concern in the Intan Jaya Regency. The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) conducted an armed attack on a TNI outpost. The attack occurred in the village of Mamba on 14 September 2020 around 11.00 am. According to media outlet Suara Papua, three military members were reportedly killed during the armed clashes. Other media sources mentioned a number of two civilian fatalities. The alleged victims, both migrants working as motorcycle-taxi drivers, sustained bullet injuries during the attack. It is likely that security forces will launch raids in the Sugapa District to track down the perpetrators. Such security force operations are frequently accompanied by human rights violations against the indigenous population.

The Indonesian government has recently deployed 500 additional military personnel to West Papua. They will serve in various regencies in the central highlands, where they should help the local governments to stabilize the conflict situation and secure infrastructure as well as other development projects. Considering the recent attack, it is likely that parts of the non-organic troops will also be seconded to Intan Jaya.