Details Published on Tuesday, 06 October 2020 11:34

On 1 October 2020, joint security force members raided the village of Wuluagaima in the Kurima district, Jayawijaya Regency. Wulugaima is partly inhabited by various internally displaced persons from the Nduga Regency. The security forces raided the village after they received intelligence information that members of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) from the Nduga regency had reportedly stayed in the village.

The Foundation for Justice and the Integrity of the Papuan People (YKKMP) arrived in Wuluagaima shortly after the security force raid. According to YKKMP, three indigenous villagers were subjected to acts of torture. The security personnel arrested two villagers during the raid and seized money with a total value of 23.800.000 IDR (about € 1.376) as well as four cell phones. None of the seized objects have not been returned to the owners. Moreover, the security force members shot dead a domesticated pig.

According to information received, security force members took position in the surrounding forests on 30 September 2020. On 1 October, around 3.50 am, approximately 100 security force members launched the raid. They surrounded the houses and threw smoke grenades in front of the doors while releasing warning shots. The villagers were forced to leave their houses and lie down on the floor. Subsequently, each villager was interrogated one-by-one.

Nikson Wetipo, Numbugen Wetipo and Yospan Lokbere were reportedly tortured (see table below) and sustained severe injuries as a result of the torture. On 2 October 2020, villagers brought Nikson Wetipo and Numbugen Wetipo to the town of Wamena (see intro image, source YKKMP), where they were had to undergo inpatient treatment at the Jayawijaya General Hospital.

Yospan Lokbere and Eram Tabuni were arbitrarily arrested and detained for one day at the Jayawijaya district police headquarters. Both were released on 2 October 2020 (see image on the right, source YKKMP) because the police did not find any evidence for any involvement in a criminal offense.

Table with victims of the security force raid in Wuluagaima Village on 1 October 2020

