Details Published on Friday, 09 October 2020 10:37

A military court sentenced first sergeant Fajar to one year and ten months imprisonment. Sergeant Fajar was actively involved in the forceful dispersal of a protest of political supporters which resulted in the killing of four indigenous Papuans in Basim Village in the district of Fayit, Asmath Regency, on 27 May 2019. John Tatai remained handicapped for life as a result of the bullet injuries which he sustained during the incident (see intro image). Human rights observers assessed the sentence as disproportionately low. The sentence fails to bring justice for the victims and is a further example for the lack of accountability for perpetrators among the police and military.

The head of the Papuan representative office of the national human rights commission (Komnas HAM), Frits Ramandey, declared in an interview with media outlet Wartaplus that it was not the Komnas HAM duty to comment on the sentence but to ensure that cases of human rights violations are being processed through national human rights mechanisms. He explained that Komnas HAM will ensure that the perpetrator serves his sentence. Komnas HAM considers the case as closed once the verdict has been shared with the victims’ relatives.