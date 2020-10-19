Details Published on Monday, 19 October 2020 03:06

A spontaneous unrest in the Papuan town of Arso was dispersed with force by the local police on 2 October 2020. Shortly before the riot, the announcement of results of a civil servant recruitment test triggered anger among a crowd of local residents. About 250 protesters complained that the percentage of indigenous Papuans in the recruitment process was below 80% as promoted by the Papuan Governor, Lukas Enembe.

The police officers dispersed the crowd with tear gas and fire arms as the protesters were throwing stones at the regent’s office. Witnesses stated that the situation went out of control when the police officers released multiple warning shots. One government office was set on fire during the incident (see photo, source: Jubi). Three protesters sustained bullet injuries during the crowd control operation while three other protesters were allegedly beaten by police members.

The police forces reportedly used rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. Obet Swo sustained bullet injuries on the head and the leg, Robert May was shot in the stomach and Alan Swo was hit by a rubber bullet on the leg. Obet Swo and Robert May had to be hospitalized at the Bhayangkara Police Hospital in Jayapura, while Alan Swo was taken into custody at the Keerom District Police station. The Papua Regional Police (Polda Papua) spokesperson, Ahmad Mustafa Kamal, announced that the police will press charges on vandalism and arson against the three injured protesters.