Details Published on Monday, 19 October 2020 12:12

People in the village of Waris, Keerom Regency, were scared as a dozen military members came to the St. Michael Church on 18 October 2020. Catholics in the surrounding area had come to the church to witness the ordination of four new catholic priests. The congregational priest was able to calm down the congregation as fully armed military members with assault rifles (see photo) suddenly entered the church premises. The motive for the military operation remains unclear. After examining the interior and the front yard of the church, the military members left again without providing a clear reason for the operation. Local observers understood the visit as an attempt to intimidate the residents in Waris.