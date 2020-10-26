Details Published on Monday, 26 October 2020 11:08

The controversial discussion about the continuation of special autonomy funding in West Papua remains unabated. On 27 October 2020, hundreds of protesters again gathered in Jayapura City to peacefully voice their opposition against the government’s plan to prolong the special autonomy funding for the Indonesian provinces of Papua and Papua Barat. The protesters gathered at Expo Waena and near the Cenderawasih University campus in Perumnas III Waena residential area.

Joint security forces dispersed the peaceful assembly with teargas and fire arms. One protester named Matias Soo sustained a bullet injury in the upper right arm (see photo, source: Jubi) and was hospitalized at Dian Harapan Catholic Hospital in Waena, Jayapura. According to the Papuan Legal Aid Institute (LBH Papua), police officers arrested 13 protesters in Expo Waena, namely Apniel Doo, Doni Pekei, John F.Tebay, Yabet Lukas Degey, Meriko Kanak, Orgis Kanak, Charles Siep, Ones Sama, Yanias Mirin, Arkilaus Lokon, Kristianbus Degei, Laban Heluka, Ausilius Magai.

The director of LBH Papua, Emanuel Gobay, urged the police in West Papua to fulfil its obligation to protect and respect the freedom of expression as well as the freedom of peaceful assembly. Gobay also demanded local police chiefs in Papua Province to process the police officers who fired with life ammunition into the crowd, injuring one protester. Furthermore, he questioned the security policy that military forces are frequently deployed to back-up crowd control operations against civilian protesters in West Papua. Emanuel Gobay emphasized that the deployment of military personnel in law enforcement operations is only legal under Indonesian law if the police files a formal written request through the legally stipulated process.