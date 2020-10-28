Details Published on Wednesday, 28 October 2020 12:02

The Pacific Conference of Churches (PCC), based in Fiji, has called for a time of fasting for 40 days and prayer for West Papua. It calls for members to skip at least 1 meal a day in the period from 28 October to 6 December 2020. Through this action, the PCC is supporting the demands of the West Papuan Council of Churches, which calls on Indonesia to enter dialogue towards a peaceful resolution of the situation and an end to militarisation. Rev James Bhagwan, General Secretary of the PCC has openly shared the following letter.

Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ across our Pacific Household of God,

I am sure you are all aware of the ongoing and escalating Human Rights abuses in West Papua and the recent shootings (one fatal) of a pastor and catechist.

Attached is, for those who have not received it, the most recent open letter by the West Papuan Council of Churches, which calls on Indonesia to enter dialogue towards a peaceful resolution of the situation and an end to militarisation.

In a recent discussion, the World Council of Churches President for Oceania, Dr Mele'ana Puloka, made a call for a time of fasting (choosing which meal to forego) for 40 days and prayer as we humble ourselves before our God, and intercede for West Papua.

With PCC Freedom Sunday (as per 2013 General Assembly Resolution) being set at December 6th, 2020, PCC is inviting our leaders and congregations from member churches to enter into a time of prayer and fasting for West Papua, Kanaky and Maohi Nui as well as the challenges facing our region. The period is from 28th October to 6th December.

We are calling for members to skip at least 1 meal a day to "hunger for justice and peace" during these 40 days.

In particular we are humbly asking if the Wednesdays of 28th October, the 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th of November and the 2nd of December could be set aside as fasts from sunrise to sunset as part of this time of prayer and reflection.

Please join us as we "hunger for justice and peace" and pray for our Pacific.

More details will be shared soon.

God's blessings be with you all.

In Peace,

Reverend James S. Bhagwan