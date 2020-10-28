Verdict in treason trial against 23 Papuan political detainees in Fakfak
- Published on Wednesday, 28 October 2020 08:22
On 1 December 2019, members of the Police Mobile Brigade Special Unit (Brimob) and 1803 Fakfak District Military Command arrested 54 indigenous Papuans (see photo, source: independent human rights defenders) in multiple villages located in the districts Kayauni and Kramonmongga, Fakfak Regency. The Fakfak police pressed charges against 23 of them. The trials against the 23 defendants began on 18 June 2020. On 22 and 23 October 2020, judges of the Fakfak District court found the 23 defendants guilty in the sense of the indictment. The sentences varied between eleven and 24 months, to be reduced by the period of detention (see table below).
According to local human rights defenders, the joint security forces used excessive force against some villagers in Warpa village, Kayauni, who had raised the Morning Star flag in commemoration of 1st December, which many indigenous Papuans regard as the ‘Papuan Independence Day’. After the raid in Warpa, the joint security forces arrested more suspects in the villages Mambuni-Buni and Pikpik. The police seized morning star flags, money, machetes and traditional weapons such as bows, arrows and spears.
Table with names, indictments and verdicts of 23 political prisoners in Fakfak
|
No.
|
Name
|
Age
|
Indictment
|
Verdict
|
1
|
Yance Hegemur
|
49
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
12 months reduced by the period of detention
|
2
|
Korneles Tigtigweria
|
34
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
12 months reduced by the period of detention
|
3
|
Herman Bahba
|
37
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason
2. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
3. Indictment: Article 160 on Incitement
|
12 months reduced by the period of detention
|
4
|
Leonard Tigtigweria
|
38
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason
2. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
3. Indictment: Article 160 on Incitement
|
12 months reduced by the period of detention
|
5
|
Efernandus Billy Wagab
|
23
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
12 months reduced by the period of detention
|
6
|
Rizak Heremba
|
46
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason
2. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
3. Indictment: Article 160 on Incitement
|
12 months reduced by the period of detention
|
7
|
Alfaris Herietrenggi
|
35
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason
2. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
3. Indictment: Article 160 on Incitement
|
12 months reduced by the period of detention
|
8
|
Soleman Herietrenggi
|
30
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason
2. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
3. Indictment: Article 160 on Incitement
|
15 months reduced by the period of detention
|
9
|
Abdon Tigtigweria
|
39
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
12 months reduced by the period of detention
|
10
|
Yesnel Bahba
|
40
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason
2. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
3. Indictment: Article 160 on Incitement
|
12 months reduced by the period of detention
|
11
|
Eli Tigtigweria
|
47
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
12 months reduced by the period of detention
|
12
|
Zet Alfin Patiran
|
18
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
11 months reduced by the period of detention
|
13
|
Enggel Tigtigweria
|
45
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
12 months reduced by the period of detention
|
14
|
Bernadus Herietrenggi
|
33
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
12 months reduced by the period of detention
|
15
|
Kaleb Hegemur
|
30
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 56
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Articles 54 & 56
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54 &56
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
12 months reduced by the period of detention
|
16
|
Petrus Temongmere
|
38
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
12 months reduced by the period of detention
|
17
|
Hendrik Herietrenggi
|
34
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
12 months reduced by the period of detention
|
18
|
Etus Bahba
|
33
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
12 months reduced by the period of detention
|
19
|
Heret Patiran
|
43
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
12 months reduced by the period of detention
|
20
|
Herens Martinus Lumatalale
|
44
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
12 months reduced by the period of detention
|
21
|
Erick Tigtigweria
|
23
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
|
12 months reduced by the period of detention
|
22
|
Nelson Hegemur
|
49
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54
3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55
4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54
|
18 months reduced by the period of detention
|
23
|
Elieser Herietrenggi
|
56
|
1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55
2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons
3. Indictment: Article 160 on Incitement
|
24 months reduced by the period of detention