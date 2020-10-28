No. Name Age Indictment Verdict

1 Yance Hegemur 49 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55 2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54 3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55 4. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 12 months reduced by the period of detention

2 Korneles Tigtigweria 34 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55 2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54 3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55 4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54 5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 12 months reduced by the period of detention

3 Herman Bahba 37 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason 2. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 3. Indictment: Article 160 on Incitement 12 months reduced by the period of detention

4 Leonard Tigtigweria 38 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason 2. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 3. Indictment: Article 160 on Incitement 12 months reduced by the period of detention

5 Efernandus Billy Wagab 23 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55 2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54 3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55 4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54 5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 12 months reduced by the period of detention

6 Rizak Heremba 46 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason 2. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 3. Indictment: Article 160 on Incitement 12 months reduced by the period of detention

7 Alfaris Herietrenggi 35 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason 2. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 3. Indictment: Article 160 on Incitement 12 months reduced by the period of detention

8 Soleman Herietrenggi 30 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason 2. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 3. Indictment: Article 160 on Incitement 15 months reduced by the period of detention

9 Abdon Tigtigweria 39 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55 2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54 3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55 4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54 5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 12 months reduced by the period of detention

10 Yesnel Bahba 40 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason 2. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 3. Indictment: Article 160 on Incitement 12 months reduced by the period of detention

11 Eli Tigtigweria 47 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55 2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54 3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55 4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54 5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 12 months reduced by the period of detention

12 Zet Alfin Patiran 18 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55 2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54 3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55 4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54 5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 11 months reduced by the period of detention

13 Enggel Tigtigweria 45 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55 2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54 3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55 4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54 5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 12 months reduced by the period of detention

14 Bernadus Herietrenggi 33 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55 2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54 3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55 4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54 5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 12 months reduced by the period of detention

15 Kaleb Hegemur 30 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 56 2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Articles 54 & 56 3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55 4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54 &56 5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 12 months reduced by the period of detention

16 Petrus Temongmere 38 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55 2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54 3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55 4. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 12 months reduced by the period of detention

17 Hendrik Herietrenggi 34 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55 2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54 3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55 4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54 5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 12 months reduced by the period of detention

18 Etus Bahba 33 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55 2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54 3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55 4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54 5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 12 months reduced by the period of detention

19 Heret Patiran 43 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55 2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54 3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55 4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54 5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 12 months reduced by the period of detention

20 Herens Martinus Lumatalale 44 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55 2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54 3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55 4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54 5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 12 months reduced by the period of detention

21 Erick Tigtigweria 23 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55 2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54 3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55 4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54 5. Indictment: Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on the possession or use of stabbing, striking and slashing weapons 12 months reduced by the period of detention

22 Nelson Hegemur 49 1. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 55 2. Indictment: Article 106 on Treason in conjunction with Article 54 3. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 55 4. Indictment: Article 110 on Criminal Conspiracy in conjunction with Articles 54 18 months reduced by the period of detention