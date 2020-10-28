Details Published on Wednesday, 28 October 2020 09:07

Human rights organisations have documented a further extra-judicial killing of a church worker in the in the regency of Intan Jaya. Rafinus Tigau (24 years) was shot dead by members of the Nemangkawi joint security force unit in Jalae Village of Sugapa District on 26 October 2020. During the operation, six-years-old Megianus Kobagau sustained a bullet wound in his hip. Security force representatives claim that Rafinus Tigau was associated with the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB). A representative of the Catholic Diocese in Timika confirmed that Rafinus Tigau was officially appointed as a catechist in the Catholic Jalae congregation.

The Nemangkawi unit conducted the raid in the Jalae Village around 6.00 am after military intelligence had obtained information regarding the presence of TPN PB members in the area. According to information received from the Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Desk of the Papuan Tabernacle Church (JPIC Kingmi), security force members released a shot at Rafinus Tigau as he wanted to ask the officers about the reason for the raid. He died instantly as a result of the bullet injury. The report stresses that Rafinus Tigau was unarmed and lifted his arms as he approached the security force members. When Megianus Kobagau witnessed that Rafinus was shot, he ran towards him. Thereupon, the security force members released a further shot which hit Megianus in the hip. Around 11.00 am, security force members evacuated him to the town of Mimika (see photo below, source: JPIC Kingmi), where he received intense medical treatment.

Around 11.30 am, the security force members buried Rafinus Tigau’s body without asking the permission from his relatives. Witnesses declared that the fresh soil was covered with Banana leaves to camouflage the grave. After the Nemangkawi unit left Jalae village, relatives found the grave, excavated Rafinus Tigau’s body and reburied it the following day (see photo on top, source: Jubi). Col Czl IGN Suriastawa, the spokesperson of the territorial defence command (Komando Gabungan Wilayah Pertahanan / Kogabwilhan) claimed in an interview with the news outlet Jubi that the relatives allegedly confirmed Rafinus’ association with the TPN PB and had asked the security force members to bury the body at the crime scene.

The Indonesian news outlet 86 News published an article according to which the spokesperson of the Papua Regional Police (Polda Papua), Ahmad Kamal, accused the TPB PB of deliberately recruiting young church workers and supplying them with weapons, similar as the strategy used during the civil war in Sudan. In response to the statement, the TPN PB spokesperson, Sebby Sambom, denied that Rafinus Tigau was a member to the TPN PB.

Following multiple shootings and violent attacks against church workers in the Intan Jaya Regency, indigenous peoples living in the district of Hitadipa reportedly fled their homes and sought shelter in the surrounding forest and neighbouring villages which they regarded as safe. Observers stated that the internally displaced persons (IDPs) are facing difficulties to access food. The IDPs are in urgent need of humanitarian aid.

Background

Cases of violence against members of the church in the Intan Jaya regency have been frequently documented by human rights organisations throughout the past weeks. Previously, the killing of Pastor Yeremia Zanambai and the shooting of another Catholic church worker had drawn the attention of national and international media on the armed conflict in the high land regency. In similar cases with civilian fatalities, military members either justified violence against civilians by alleging the victims as TPN PB members or blaming the TPN PB as perpetrators.