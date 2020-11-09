Details Published on Monday, 09 November 2020 04:08

The ICP received credible information regarding the intimidation of Papuan human rights defender and lawyer, Gustaf Kawer (see photo, source: Jubi), in the city of Jayapura on 7 November 2020. Around 09.30 pm, Mr Kawer and his family stopped their car in front of a store to buy something for their children as a red pick-up truck with a police plate number (AD 1722 PJ) approached them from behind. The pick-up truck came so close that the side doors and one side mirror of Mr Kawer’s car were damaged. Gustaf Kawer wanted to hold the driver accountable for the damage, so he followed the car but was not able to keep pace as the pick-up truck escaped through the traffic with high speed. The following day, Mr Kawer tried to trace the owner with the plate number. He found out that the vehicle used a false plate number which was not officially registered.

Mr Kawer understood the incident as an act of intimidation. According to Mr Kawer, the incident occurred shortly after the Indonesian political magazine TEMPO published an interview about the enforcement of human rights in Papua with Gustaf Kawer.

Gustaf Kawer also works as the executive director of the Association for Human Rights Lawyers for Papua (Paham Papua) and has provided legal support to many Papuan political activists and human rights defenders, among them the Balikpapan 7. The trial against the seven Papuan activists draw the attention of national and international media outlets on the anti-racism unrest which took place in all major cities across West Papua between August and September 2019.