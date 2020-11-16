Details Published on Monday, 16 November 2020 14:11

Since 2011, fires have been used to clear vast areas of forests in remote areas of the Indonesian province of West Papua, including concessions sites operated by an Indonesian/Korean palm oil agglomerate, named Korindo. Forensic Architecture and Greenpeace International sought to examine this allegation independently and investigate whether the cause of the fires could be identified in Korindo's palm oil concessions in Papua. If fire was being used to clear the concessions operated by Korindo, the company would be in breach of the Indonesian law and the credibility of the FSC investigation could be questioned.

The investigation found that the pattern of fires, their direction, and the speed with which they moved matches the pattern of land clearing from the months of February and May 2012, July to December 2012, February 2013, April to December 2013, January 2014, April to December 2014, and May to December 2015. This suggests that the fires were set intentionally. If the fires in Korindo's concession were natural, the outbreaks would be irregular. However, tracking the movements of deforestation and fires over time shows that they clearly happen in sequence with fires following the clearance, in a west-to-east direction and overwhelmingly happening inside Korindo's concession boundary.

In summary, the spread and speed of the burning matched the pattern of land clearing, and didn't appear as random as fires on neighbouring concessions. The company accuses nearby villagers of setting the fires, but the villagers' accounts of Korindo employees starting the fires matches with the burn periods determined by the analysis.

Read more about the investigation and results published on 12 Nov. 2020 here

Read article published by Mongabay on 12 Nov. 2020 here