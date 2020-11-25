Details Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 09:07

A Coalition of NGOs in the Sorong regency demand local government and law enforcement institutions to immediately investigate allegations of illegal logging which have reportedly been committed by the company PT. Multi Wijaya Wahana (PT. MWW) in the regency of Tambrauw. According to Charles Tawaru, the director of Papua Forest Watch (PFW), the NGOs found illegal logging practices during investigations between 2018 and 2019. The NGOs demand that PT MWW’s logging concessions shall be withdrawn immediately. PT. MWW’s logging concession had been extended twice in 2013 and 2018 despite the fact that the company had allegedly committed multiple forms of violations against multiple laws and regulations.



PT. MWW holds legal permits, but cooperates with mafia-like timber brokers who use illegal logging practices. The brokers do not hold legal permits. They fob-off local communities with low compensation payments and bribe the police and the military. Moreover, the NGOs reported that the company was clearing forest in protected conservation forest areas and manipulates documents for the production and transportation of timber. PFW conducted a research which came to the result that about 3,000 hectares of conservation forest are affected by the company’s illegal logging activities. The activists discovered hundreds of timber logs inside the concession area which were rotting in midst the forest without being transported to a timber storage.

The compensation payments which the company paid to the indigenous land rights holders were reportedly far below the minimum rate set by the Governor Regulation No. 5/2014 on the Standard of Compensation for Indigenous Communities for Timber in Customary Land Areas in Papua Barat Province. The regulation mentions a minimum compensation payment of IDR 100,000/m³ for Merbau wood. Indigenous communities declared that the company had given them compensation payments between IDR 50,000/m³ and IDR 70,000/m³. The NGOs on behalf of the affected indigenous communities demand PT. MWW to pay the outstanding compensation payments which have accumulated since the beginning of logging activities in 2014.

The coalition consists of the following NGOs:

1. Papua Forest Watch

2. PBHKP Sorong

3. SKPKC-OSA

4. Belantara Papua

5. Aka Wuon Tambrauw

6. Aliansi Masyarakat Adat Nusantara

7. Greenpeace Indonesia

8. JPIK

9. Pusaka Bentala Rakyat

10. Auriga Nusantara