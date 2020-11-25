Details Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 09:35

The Papuan musician, Kris Douw, was allegedly tortured by military members at the Kodim military Complex in the Papuan town of Nabire on 21 November 2020. The media outlets New Zealand-based media outlets Asia Pacific Report and Evening Report published news articles in reaction to social media posts on the case by the Free West Papua Campaign. The posts contain a short narrative and photographs of Kris Douw’s injuries (see photo on top, source: Free West Papua Campaign). He sustained multiple bruises in his face and body, including several broken teeth.

The incident reportedly occurred around 8.00 am. According to information received, military special force members beat up Kris Douw for writing and publishing a song and a video which promote Papuan political independence and the armed struggle by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB).