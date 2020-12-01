Details Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 02:53

Status: 01.01.2020, 08.00 am (CET) / 4.00 pm Papuan time

Table with total number of arrests in relation to West Papuan 1st December Commemorations in Indonesia

No Place of arrest Date of arrest Number of arrested protesters Additional information 1 Sorong 27.11.2020 7 Arbitrary arrests and detention, excessive use of force against protesters 2 Manokwari 27.11.2020 29 Arbitrary arrests and detention, excessive use of force against protesters 3 Merauke 30.11.2020 6 Arbitrary arrests and detention, parts of the KNPB office deliberately damaged 4 Makassar 30.11.2020 0 Intimidation and harassment of Papuan students 5 Ambon 30.11.2020 0 Intimidation and harassment of Papuan students T O T A L 42

1 December 2020

Bangkok, 30 November 2020

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) of the UN issued a statement (text and video) about the ongoing violations relating to protests against the prolongation of the autonomy law, recent killings of church workers and the ongoing political conflict in West Papua. The OHCHR urged “the Government of Indonesia to uphold people’s rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association in line with its international obligations, particularly ahead of 1 December, when there are often protests, tensions and arrests.”

Makassar, 30 November 2020

A police officer visited to a Papuan dormitory in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province. The officer came to check, whether the students were preparing a political activity at the dormitory. The students recorded the officer with their mobile phone and posted the video on social media. They understood the unannounced visit as an act of intimidation.

Ambon, 30 November 2020

Around 10.20 pm, members of the police, plain cloth officers, a military member, a lecturer from the UNPATTI University and a local administrative official (RT) came to the Papuan student dormitory in the city of Ambon, Maluku Province. The officers asked the residents “How many residents are inside the dormitory? Are there any persons who are not Papuans?”. Even though the police did not show any warrant, the group forced their way into the dormitory.

The students understood the visit as an act of intimidation. Police officers reportedly provoked the students by pushing them aside as they entered the living room inside the dormitory. Bystanders outside the dormitory reportedly made discriminative comments like “they do not commemorate the 17th August” [Indonesian Independence Day] and “they don’t know how to be thankful [for studying here]”. A bystander allegedly called one of the students a “savage” (“smerlap”). The police officers stayed in front of the dormitory and monitored the dormitory until 1.00 am.

Merauke, 30 November 2020

Joint security force members entered the local West Papua National Committee (KNPB) office in Merauke and arrested five KNPB activists and Mrs Pangkrasi Yeem in the early morning of 30 November 2020. The officers reportedly entered the office and arbitrarily arrested Mrs Yeem and the five activists without showing a warrant. They allegedly damaged parts of the office as they carried out the arrests.

The reason for the arrest is not known – there was no meeting or any other form of political activity at the KNPB office. All arrestees were subsequently detained at the Merauke District Police headquarters. After the police interrogation, Mrs Yeem was released. Charles Sraun (39 years), Petrus Paulus (32 years), Marius Aiman (27 years), Kristian Yandu (39 years) and Yagya (24 years) remain in police custody (see photo on top). A local police representative declared that charges will be pressed against the activists for alleged violation of Article 106 of the Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP) on treason. The officers found a morning star flag and documents in support of an independence referendum inside the office.

The KNPB is a movement organisation which advocates the right to self-determination through peaceful protests, civil resistance and other forms of non-violent activity.

Manokwari, 27 November 2020

Police officers dispersed a peaceful protest and reportedly arrested 29 persons in the Amban area.

Sorong, 27 November 2020

Joint security force members dispersed a peaceful demonstration in the city of Sorong, Papua Barat Province, with teargas and water cannons. Human rights activists published a video which shows security force members dragging multiple protesters into a police truck. Police officers reportedly also used excessive force against other protesters, including beatings. One protester was injured as a teargas grenade hit him on the chest.

The rally temporarily escalated after protesters saw police officers ill-treating an elderly man during arrest. Two police officers were reportedly injured as the protesters threw stones and bottles at the security forces. At least seven protesters were arrested and taken into custody.

Around 3.00 pm the police had fully dispersed the demonstration. The local police chief, Arinyoto, explained that the demonstration was dispersed because the rally was disturbing public order. Moreover, the protest was not authorized because its content would allegedly violate national legal provisions about the expression of opinions in public. The arrested protesters remained in custody.

London, 25 November 2020

The chairperson of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua called upon all international solidarity activists around the world to raise the Morning Star flag on 1 December 2020, as the day is of historic importance for West Papuans.