Military members raid Soloitma Dormitory in Sentani – eleven residents reportedly tortured, one Papuan woman killed
- Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 09:21
Human rights organisations have documented a further case of military violence against indigenous Papuans in the town of Sentani, Jayapura Regency, on 4 November 2020. According to the Association of Human Rights Lawyers for Papua (PAHAM Papua) the Papuan Legal Aid Institute (LBH Papua), members of the Yonif 751Sentani military raided the Soloitma Dormitory and tortured eleven residents. One of the victims, Demisien Kobak (19 years) was reportedly kicked in the abdomen and both thighs although she had pointed out earlier that she was sick. She died shortly after her admission to the Yowari Hospital as a result of the injuries which she sustained from the torture (see photo on top).
The reason for the raid was a traffic accident between a military member and a dormitory resident shortly before the raid. The military member had reportedly rammed the dormitory resident but refused to cover the repair costs. Thereupon, several dormitory residents seized the army member’s motor cycle to ensure that the damage will covered.
Around 10.00 pm, a group of at least 20 military members in uniforms and civil clothing entered the Soloitma Dormitory without showing a warrant. During the operation, military members tortured eleven persons. Six of them were brought to the Batalion 751 army base, where they were tortured and interrogated (see table below). After several hours of interrogation, army members accompanied the six residents to the Jayapura District Police headquarters in Doyo, Sentani. They were released on 5 November 2020 at 2.00 am.
Table with victims of torture during the military operation at the Soloitma Dormitory
|
No
|
Name
|
Age
|
Gender
|
Additional information
|
1
|
Demisien Kobak
|
19 years
|
female
|
Repeatedly kicked in the abdomen and both thighs as she was lying inside her bed, Demisien died in Yowari Hospital on 5 November 2020 around 4.00 am, she left behind a three-year-old daughter
|
2
|
Semei Suhuniap
|
24 years
|
male
|
Repeatedly beaten on the head and kicked to the left and right side of the waist with army boots
|
3
|
Niton Suhun
|
34 years
|
male
|
Repeatedly beaten on the body, and kicked in the face
|
4
|
Mince Kobak
|
29 years
|
female
|
Was punched by an army member and sustained a cut on both lips
|
5
|
Rev. Niko Pahabol
|
34 years
|
male
|
Was repeatedly punched by an army member and sustained a cut in the upper lip as well as bruises on the cheek
|
6
|
Edi Kobak
|
31 years
|
male
|
Was collectively beaten by army members after being pulled from his motor cycle, Edi was hit with a rifle butt to the head and kicked him with combat boots to the temple, he sustained bleeding injuries on the back of the head and forehead as a result of the torture
|
7
|
Jekson Kobak
|
23 years
|
male
|
Was collectively beaten by army members after being pulled from his motor cycle, on the way to the army base and inside the military post at the Yonif 751 army base, he sustained bruises on the forehead and both eyes, as well as a broken nose as a result of the torture
|
8
|
Nus Suhuniap
|
21 years
|
male
|
repeatedly punched in the abdomen, on his forehead and back of the head, he sustained a cut on his temple.
|
9
|
Pinet Bahabol
|
23 years
|
male
|
His hands were tied, then repeatedly kicked to the body, punched in the face, and hit with a rifle butt to the back of the head, he sustained bruises around both eyes, the cheeks, a bleeding nose and a bleeding injury on the back of the head
|
10
|
Laura Yoal
|
22 years
|
female
|
Repeatedly beaten on her head, an army member brought her to the Batalion 751 on a motor cycle while both of her hands were handcuffed on her back, After the interrogation at the military base, she was brought to the Jayapura police headquarters in Doyo, the following day she was released in the early morning
|
11
|
Esa Pahabol
|
21 years
|
male
|
Was repeatedly punched by an army member and sustained bruises on the temple as well as cuts in both lips