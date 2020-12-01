Details Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 09:21

Human rights organisations have documented a further case of military violence against indigenous Papuans in the town of Sentani, Jayapura Regency, on 4 November 2020. According to the Association of Human Rights Lawyers for Papua (PAHAM Papua) the Papuan Legal Aid Institute (LBH Papua), members of the Yonif 751Sentani military raided the Soloitma Dormitory and tortured eleven residents. One of the victims, Demisien Kobak (19 years) was reportedly kicked in the abdomen and both thighs although she had pointed out earlier that she was sick. She died shortly after her admission to the Yowari Hospital as a result of the injuries which she sustained from the torture (see photo on top).

The reason for the raid was a traffic accident between a military member and a dormitory resident shortly before the raid. The military member had reportedly rammed the dormitory resident but refused to cover the repair costs. Thereupon, several dormitory residents seized the army member’s motor cycle to ensure that the damage will covered.

Around 10.00 pm, a group of at least 20 military members in uniforms and civil clothing entered the Soloitma Dormitory without showing a warrant. During the operation, military members tortured eleven persons. Six of them were brought to the Batalion 751 army base, where they were tortured and interrogated (see table below). After several hours of interrogation, army members accompanied the six residents to the Jayapura District Police headquarters in Doyo, Sentani. They were released on 5 November 2020 at 2.00 am.

Table with victims of torture during the military operation at the Soloitma Dormitory