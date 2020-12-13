Details Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 10:41

The Merauke police has again carried out raids against the political movement organisation West Papua National Coalition (KNPB), which advocates the right for self-determination through non-violent demonstrations and peaceful civil resistance activities. On 13 December 2020, joint security force members allegedly destroyed parts of the KNPB office facilities in Merauke (see photos, source: independent human rights defenders) and arrested 14 KNPB members (see table below). The police officers reportedly arrested the activists without showing a warrant. All of them are currently in custody.

According to the Merauke police chief, Untung Sangaji, the police is investigating treason allegations against the activists. The officers seized multiple documents on the right to self-determination as evidence at the KNPB office. Moreover, the police chief declared in an interview with the news outlet Jubi that he will shoot the KNPB activists if they continue to conduct treasonous activities in Merauke. “If they will again engage in treasonous activities, I am going to shoot them in the legs. Yes, if they are insolent, just shoot them, this is the territory of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia", said Sangaji during the interview.

The documented cases of arrests against peaceful political activists have significantly increased in the regency of Merauke throughout the past month. On 17 November 2020, police officers arbitrarily arrested 55 persons, including members of the Papuan Peoples Assembly (MRP) who had come to the town of Merauke to conduct a consultation meeting for the evaluation of the Papuan Special Autonomy. On 30 November 2020, the police officers reportedly entered the KNPB office in Merauke and arbitrarily arrested six KNPB members without showing a warrant.