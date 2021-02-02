Details Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 04:15

On 25 January 2020, the judge, Ganang Hariyudo Prakoso, ruled that the Merauke Police Chief and his men had acted in accordance with criminal procedures as stipulated in the Indonesian Criminal Procedure Code (KUHAP). The verdict implies that the judicial process against the 14 members of the West Papua National Coalition (KNPB) activists (see image, source: independent HRD) will continue. They have been charged for allegedly engaging in treasonous activities. Thirteen of them had initiated the pre-trial. According to the activists and their lawyers, members of the Merauke District Police had committed multiple procedural violations during arrest and detention on 13 December 2020, among them arbitrary arrest and torture.