The Papuan media outlet 'Suara Papua' has again reported the displacement of several hundred indigenous Papuans including women and children in the Intan Jaya Regency (see images, source: Suara Papua). The internally displaced persons (IDPs) originate from the villages Bilogai, Kumbalagupa dan Puyagiya in the Intan Jaya Regency. They have fled their homes after members of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) killed a trader in Bilogai on 8 February 2021. Six-hundred-fifty IDPs are currently seeking shelter at the Pastor’s house and the nunnery in Bilogai. The Catholic workers used their own food stock to supply the IDPs with food. Later the congregation received further food aid from a private company and the local military.

The local Government has so far failed to provide humanitarian aid to the IDPs. The pastor at the Bilogai congregation, explained, they are waiting for the local Government to react upon the displacements. According to Rev. Yustinus, the regent of Intan Jaya is expected to arrive in Bilogai on 10 February 2021. The IDPs refuse to return to the villages because they fear security force raids and further armed clashes. They hope for humanitarian supplies from the local Government until the security situation in the Bilogai area is safe again.