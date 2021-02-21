Details Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 09:28

The Government of Indonesia is planning to establish a new province in West Papua. The plan has triggered rejection among many civil society groups, but also the Papuan Peoples’ Assembly (MRP). Many Papuans argue that the formation of the new province only serves the interests of a small political elite and ignores the aspirations of the majority of the Papuan people who do not support the administrative partition.

In January 2021, people in Biak, Jayapura, Sorong and other cities across West Papua repeatedly launched peaceful protests against the Government’s plan to push through amendments to the Law No 21/2001 on the Special Autonomy for the Province of Papua (UU Otsus Papua) to path the way for the establishment of a new ‘Papua Tengah Province’. Article 76 of the law stipulates that the MRP and the provincial parliament (DPRP) must approve the formation of new autonomy areas. The central Governments wants to amend the article, making the agreement by the MRP and DPRP no longer necessary. The MRP is opposing the Government’s plan and has announced it will appeal against the unilateral revision of the UU Otsus Papua to the Constitutional Court.

While a considerable percentage of the Papuan people is against the establishment of the Papua Tengah Province, the Government is running its own campaign to manipulate the public discourse on the topic. The campaign will be launched on social media platforms and should create the impression that it is the Papuan peoples’ want to establish the new province and the Government is only implementing their aspirations. The military appears to be directly involved in the implementation of the campaign.

According to the media outlet ‘Suara Papua’, two military members came to the house of indigenous Papuan, Hans Mote, in the Hinekombe Village, Jayapura Regency, on 11 February 2021. They came to the house and suggested Mr Mote to participate in a video for the promotion of the administrative partition. The video shall show indigenous Papuans speaking in support of the Government’s plan to establish a third province in West Papua. Hans Mote finally agreed to participate in the video because he feared negative consequences in case of rejection. An image shows one of the military officers holding a paper with the text that Hans Mote was supposed to read while his comrade is recording the message on video (see photos, source: Suara Papua).

The military members told Hans Mote to falsely introduce himself as a traditional leader of the Mee Tribe. Hans Mote explained he followed all instructions because he felt scared of the soldiers and did not want to make them angry. After the interview, the military members handed over two bags of rice and two cartons of instant noodles to Mr Mote.

Background

It is not a secret that state institutions have increased its efforts to protect the Government’s interest through disinformation campaigns, using cyber troops, bots and private contractors for its operations. Fake social media accounts and dubious news websites are spreading false information to counterbalance web content on political independence and cases of human rights violations in West Papua. Such websites and accounts have mushroomed over the past years. Another case of active involvement of state institutions into the disinformation campaign was reported from Lombok.

In June 2020, members of the police published a video of a student, appealing to all Papuans to love the Unitary State of Indonesia (Negara Kesatuan Republik Indonesia, NKRI). The boy introduced himself as Bertus from Wamena, studying in the city of Mataram, Lombok. The video was shared by the Public Relations Department of the Nusa Tenggara Barat Regional Police (Polda NTB) on Instagram to promote the Indonesian unitary state doctrine and counter media information in support of political self-determination for West Papua. Later, the boy published a second video in which he apologized for the content, saying that Polda NTB member had forced him to make the video statement under a false identity.