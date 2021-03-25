Details Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 06:18

Human rights defenders have documented nine further political arrests in West Papua throughout the past three weeks. Four indigenous Papuans were arrests in the town of Timika, Mimika Regency, because the police suspected them to supply members of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) with food. In Jayapura, police officers arrested five students for launching a peaceful protest at the Jayapura University for Science and Technology (USTJ). The students expressed their support for a visit by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to West Papua.

Arrest of five students in Jayapura

On 22 March 2021, around 1.00 pm, students gathered inside the USTJ University Campus to hold a peaceful protest. The students brought banners and a morning star flag, a symbol of Papuan cultural identity and emblem of the West Papuan independence movement (see photo, source: Jubi). The protesters held orations and demanded the Indonesian Government to allow the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit West Papua.

Approximately 15 minutes later, police forces entered the USTJ campus with police trucks, dispersed the peaceful assembly and arrested five protesters named Ernesto Matuan, Malvin Yobe, Apedo Doo, Devio Tekege, and Dese Dumupa. The five students were detained and questioned at the Jayapura Municipality Police Station. All were released later in the evening at 10.10 pm after lawyers of the Papuan Legal Aid Institute (LBH Papua) had provided legal support to the arrestees during the police interrogation.

USTJ representatives explained that the police dispersed the protest to enforce the COVID-19 health protocol according to which public assemblies are not permitted in Jayapura as long as the number of COVID-19 infections has not yet significantly decreased.

Police arrests four Papuans in Timika

Police officers arrested four Papuans with the initials TJ, T, JJ and EK in Timika on 13 March 2021. The police claims that the arrestees are associated with a TPN PB group under the command of TPN PB leader Joni Botak, who is responsible for multiple shootings in the Mimika Regency throughout the past years. According to the Mimika Police Chief, I Gusti Era Adhinata, the arrestees were arrested as they wanted to supply their comrades with food.

TPN PB spokesperson, Sebby Sambom, denied that the four arrestees were TPN PB members, stating that the four Papuans were civilians. According to Sambom, the police arrested the four men as they were taking rocks as building materials from a nearby river.



