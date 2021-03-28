Details Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 06:18

Joint security forces have shot down twenty-years-old Andres Bewarmo as they dispersed a crowd of approximately 200 people in the Pomako Village in Mimika Regency on 7 March 2021. Prior to the incident, a group of drivers had attacked an intoxicated local resident. The beating was witnessed by multiple residents in Pomako. Shortly after the brawl people gathered about 200 meters near the site of crime and tried to chase down the attackers. They demanded the police to immediately arrest and prosecute the perpetrators. Joint security members forcefully dispersed the crowd with warning shots after the people refused to leave.

Two security force members were reportedly injured as the protesters threw stones in response to the warning shots. The protesters lighted tires and reacted a road block. Thereupon, the security forces released multiple shots at the crowd. One bullet pierced Andres Bewarmo’s chest from front to back and was admitted to the public hospital in Timika. The Mimika Police Chief, Era Adhinata, explained in a media interview that the Mimika Police and military have launched a joint internal investigation into the shooting. Andres Bewarmo’s relatives demanded a compensation of 5 billion rupiahs (about € 300 000) during a meeting with the Mimika Vice-regent, Johannes Rettob, and 1710 Mimika military commander, Colonel Yoga Cahya Prasetya, on 8 March 2021. The relatives argue that the security force members did not follow criminal procedure provisions, but used excessive force to disperse the unrest.