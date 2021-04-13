Details Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 12:42

Shortly after releasing an open letter on April 2, 2021, calling for attention to the serious problems faced by the Papuan people, for President Jokowi to meet the Papua pro-referendum group and for the UN High Commissioner to visit West Papua, among others; the WPCC has released an open letter addressed to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) urging a humanitarian team from the OHCHR and international humanitarian agencies to visit Papua to gather information on the conditions of internally displaced persons, monitor the deployment of additional army and police troops, investigate political crimes, among others. The letter reads as follows:

Dear Madam High Commissioner,

Shalom,

We are currently experiencing a 'sense of urgency' and therefore we are issuing this letter to ask the attention of Your Excellency, The UN High Commissioner of Human Rights, regarding the humanitarian crisis that we have experienced from the 1960s until the present. We request that attention be put on the humanitarian tragedy and deaths committed by the Republic of Indonesia, which is a member of the UN Human Rights Council.

On April 2, 2021, we released a Pastoral Letter where we called for attention to the serious problems faced by the Papuan people in West Papua. We attach this document with this letter. From all the ongoing problems, the following should be prioritised:

1. The need for a Humanitarian Team from the United Nations Human Rights Council and international humanitarian agencies to enter Papua with the aim of:

1.1. Investigating the condition of refugees in Nduga who have been displaced since December 2018 and Intan Jaya have been displaced since October 2019 due to

military operations that are still ongoing.

1.2. Monitoring the thousands of Army and Police troops who have been deployed to Papua since August 2019 and the continued expansion of the Army and Police headquarters and units.

1.3. Intervening to stop the genocide of Melanesians in West Papua.

2. The need for serious attention from the UN Human Rights Council to the political crimes being carried out by the Indonesian government, specifically regarding the failure to implement the 2001 Papua Special Autonomy. Currently, the Indonesian government is imposing the implementation of Special Autonomy Volume 2. The focus of Special Autonomy Volume 2 is to expand civilian infrastructure (a division of provinces and districts) and strengthen the army and police bases in West Papua. The granting of Special Autonomy and the expansion of civilian and military infrastructure are a camouflage to hide the Land of Papua's occupation for the benefit of exploiting natural resources. To date, 750,000 Melanesians have signed the Petition Against Special Autonomy for Papua Volume 2 and have demanded the right to self-determination.

3. The Indonesian government is diverting the world's attention from the problems in Papua by pushing their narrative, including that large amounts of funds have been sent to the Land of Papua; Special Autonomy was a success and stigmatising the Papuan elite for corruption.

4. We express our deep condolences over the shooting of 2 teachers in Beoga, Puncak Regency, Papua. At the same time, we are also concerned about the cooperation between the Papua Provincial Education Office and the Security Forces, which allows the Army and Police to teach in civilian schools as part of the effort to label the Papuan National Liberation Resistance Organisation (TPN / OPM) as terrorists.

We issue this urgent letter as a follow-up to the meeting we had with the previous High Commissioner of Human Rights, Mr Zeid Ra'ad Al Husein in February 2018 in Jakarta. Once again, we would like to thank you very much for your attention.

Jayapura, 12 April 2021



Pdt. Benny. Giay

Pdt. Andrikus. Mofu

Pdt. Dorman. Wandikbo

Pdt. Socratez.S.Yoman