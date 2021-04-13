Details Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 05:11

Members of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) have claimed responsibility for the killing of two teachers in the Beoga District of Puncak Regency, Papua Province. According to local media sources, the TPN PB alleged both victims of acting as undercover agents for the military. The police denied that the teachers were working for the police or military. On 8 April 2021, teacher Oktovianus Rayo was shot in Julogoma Village dead with two bullets in his back (see photo, source: independent HRD). On the following day, TPN PB members again shot dead a second teacher named Yonatan Rande, as he was on his way to the Ogolan Village. Their bodies were flown to Timika and later delivered to their home towns outside of West Papua.

Shortly after the incident, all teachers in Beoga were evacuated and brought to a temporary shelter. Authorities feared further TPN PB attacks against them. Observers are concerned that the incident will affect the education situation in other regencies of the central highlands, where the education system is already in devastating condition. In many areas across the central highlands, school facilities are dysfunctional due to lack of teachers and adequate school facilities. The education system in the regencies Nduga and Intan Jaya has entirely collapsed after ongoing clashes and military raids between the TPN PB and Indonesian security forces have caused the displacement of thousands of local residents, teachers and health workers.