Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021

On 23 April 2021, judges at the Timika District Court found Soon Tabuni guilty of violating Article 45A (2) on hate speech of Law No. 19 /2016 about the amendment of Law No. 11/2008 on Electronic Information and Transaction. He was sentenced to one year imprisonment and a fine of one billion rupiah (about € 57,000), substitutable by six months detention. Previously, the public prosecutor had sought a sentence of 1 year and six months in addition to the fine of 1 billion rupiahs. Soon Tabuni still considers to appeal against the verdict. Human rights observers understand his prosecution as an act of criminalisation and an attack on the freedom of expression.

Soon Tabuni is the spokesperson of the West Papua National Committee (KNPB) in the Mimika Regency, a movement organisation which promotes the decolonisation and the political self-determination through peaceful civil resistance activities. Police officers arrested Tabuni on 26 May 2020 in the district of Kuala Kencana, Mimika Regency. The police accused him of posting content of hate speech against the former Papuan Police Chief, Paulus Waterpauw on a social media account with the user name 'Wendanax Nggembu' on 24 May 2020. The post stated that Waterpauw is responsible for the death of two medical workers who had been attacked with firearms in the regency of Intan Jaya on 22 May 2020 as well as the killing of two Papuan boys in Mimika on 13 April 2020.