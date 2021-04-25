Details Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 11:10

Members of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) have shot dead the Papuan Intelligence Chief, I Gusti Putu Danny Nugraha Karya. The shooting occurred on 25 April 2021, as the intelligence chief visited the village of Dambet in the Beoga District of Puncak Regency, Papua Province. Human rights observers are concerned that the incident will be responded with more military raids in the Puncak regencies. Past security force operations have been accompanied by extra-judicial killings, torture and internal displacement of the indigenous population.

The incident is only one in a series of killings which have recently taken place in the Puncak Regency. Papuan resistance fighters killed two teachers and a senior high school student in the districts Beoga and Ilaga in the first half of April 2021 – the TPN PB claims that the victims were working with the police and army.

Shortly before the incident, the only doctor in Beoga District and all teachers of non-Papuan descent sough shelters in larger Papuan towns like Timika and Jayapura. As of 23 April 2021, the health centre and all schools in the area are closed – some school buildings have reportedly been burnt to the ground by the TPN PB. While most children are not able to attend school, the local teachers are trying to find solutions for those who are supposed to participate the national exams this year. According one of the health workers in Beoga, many patients in Beoga are now cut off from accessing medical treatment. The majority of them suffer Upper Respiratory Infections and diarrhea.