On 29 April 2021, the Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, Prof. Mahdud MD announced during a press conference (see photo) that the armed criminal groups in West Papua will from now on be categorized as terrorists. The decision comes only four days after President Joko Widodo gave the order to Indonesian Military (TNI) commander, Hadi Tjahjanto, and National Police chief, Listyo Sigit Prabowo, to find and arrest all members of armed criminal groups in West Papua. Both statements were released in response to the killing of the Papuan intelligence chief, I Gusti Putu Danny, on 25 April 2021 by members of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB).

So far, representatives of the government, military or police commonly referred to the TPN PB as armed criminal group (Bahasa Indonesia: Kelompok kriminal bersenjata or KKB). By labeling the TPN PB and its associated organisations and persons as terrorists, the government has taken a further political step to justify its security force operations against the TPN PB in the central highlands.

The government represents the view that the organisations and the people in Papua committing massive violence are to be categorized as terrorists. He emphasized that this categorisation of the TPN PB was in accordance with definitions under Law No. 5/2018 regarding amendments to Law No 15/2003 concerning Stipulation of Government Regulation in Lieu of Law No 1/2002 on Eradication of Criminal Acts of Terrorism in Law. A terrorist is anyone who plans, mobilizes and organizes terrorism. Terrorism is the use or threat of violence causing an atmosphere of widespread terror or fear causing many victims and destruction of strategic or public facilities or the environment based on motivation of an ideology, politic and security, said Mahfud.

The Papuan Governor, Lukas Enembe, reacted promptly to the press conference through a statement. He condemned the crimes committed by the TPN PB but called upon the central government to reassess the decision labeling the TPN PB and its affiliated organisations as terrorist groups. He suggested the military and police to conduct a comprehensive mapping of the TPN PB in order to clearly identify the distribution, troop strength and organisational structure or the TPN PB. The mapping was important to avoid arbitrary arrests and killings of civilians. In addition, the terrorist label may have psycho-social consequences for, and add to the stigmatization of ethnic Papuans living in other islands of Indonesia. The Governor recommended the central government to discuss the labeling of the TPN PB with the UN Security Council.

Human rights groups reacted critical to the terrorist label for the TPN PB. The vice-coordinator of Jakarta-based NGO KontraS, Rivanlee Anandar, called the labeling an attempt to silence the voices of those demanding justice in West Papua. The decision will inevitably deteriorate the conflict situation in West Papua and lead to more human rights violations. By labeling the TPN PB as terrorist group, the government limits its understanding of the of the long-lasting conflict to a matter of security, leaving aside other root causes, such as unresolved human rights cases and the marginalisation of ethnic Papuans. The terrorist label will only serve the government as justification for the massive deployment of additional troops to West Papua.