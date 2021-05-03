Details Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 11:31

Members of the local parliament declared on 17 April 2021 that the Government will continue to build the KODIM 1810 military district command in the Tambrauw Regency, ignoring various protests against the expansion of military facilities after multiple cases of military violence against indigenous community members had occurred in Tambrauw. The most recent case was documented on 9 April 2021, as two members of the Pamrahwan Yonif RK 763 military post tortured a Papuan man in the village of Wayo. Indigenous land rights in Tambrauw have claimed that their land was handed over to the military without their free, prior, informed consent (FPIC).

Following the incident, the local parliament had met with military representatives and recommended to withdraw the Pamrahwan Yonif RK 763 task force from the Tambrauw Regency within one week. However, the military did not respond to the recommendation. According to a press release by the Forum for Youth, Students and Customary Communities Against Violence in Tambrauw dating 26 April 2021, the military task force were still deployed to and had not been transferred. During a peaceful demonstration in the town of Fef (see photo), the forum demanded an immediate withdrawal of all military from Fef and declared it will launch further demonstrations if the military will not react to their demands.

Other civil society groups asked the local Government to reconsider their decision to build the military district command in Tambrauw and focus in the development of health, education and fundamental infrastructure in rural areas.