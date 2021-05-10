Details Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 13:11

On 9 May 2021, members of the Nemangkawi task force arrested Victor Yeimo (see photo, source: Jubi) in Jayapura. He is the international spokesperson of the West Papua National Committee (KNPB), a civil resistance movement organisation promoting the right to self-determination. Yeimo also plays a major role in the formation of a petition against the prolongation of Papua’s special autonomy status. According to various media sources, the police had already searched Victor Yeimo since the Uprising, a series of protests against the racial discrimination of ethnic Papuans and for self-determination in 23 towns across West Papua and 17 cities in Indonesia between 19 August and 30 September 2019. The police believes that he played a major role in organising and leading the protests.

Viktor Yeimo is currently detained at the police headquarters in Jayapura. The police reportedly charged him with treason as regulated under article 106 of the Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP) and or Article 110 of the KUHP on criminal conspiracy and or Article 14 (1) & (2) and Article 15 of Law No. 1/1946 on Criminal Regulations regarding or broadcasting reports or issuing statements which could give rise to public unrest and or broadcasting of unreliable, excessive or incomplete news.

Background

The Uprising was triggered through the racist persecution against West Papuan students in Java from 15 to 18 August 2019 and later. The Uprising then swept across 23 towns in West Papua and 17 cities in Indonesia between during the period of 19 August and to 30 September. The three key demands of The Uprising were to condemn racism, to prosecute perpetrators of racist incidents in Java which triggered The Uprising, and to demand the West Papuan people’s right to self-determination through an independence referendum.

After the civil unrest, the Indonesian police launched a widespread series of prosecutions against political activists, journalists and human rights defenders. Statistical data suggests that Indonesian police officers reportedly conducted at least 525 arrests in connection with the protests between 18 August and 25 September 2019. Subsequently, the police and public prosecutors initiated legal processes against at least 130 suspects. Twenty-two of them have been charged with treason or criminal conspiracy under the articles 106 and 110 KUHP for participating in demonstrations against racism or peacefully advocating for the right to self-determination.