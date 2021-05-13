Details Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 10:08

On 9 April 2021, two members of the Pamrahwan Yonif RK 763 military post tortured indigenous Papuan, Moses Yewen (45 years), in the village of Wayo, Tambrauw Regency. He reported the incident to the military police and demanded the withdrawal of military personnel from Fef and the Tambrauw Regency. On 7 May 2021, Moses Yewen suddenly passed away in his house in the Wayo Village, Fef District. Observers believe that his death is related to the torture he experienced one month earlier. Mose Yewen (see photo, Suara Papua) was an indigenous land rights holder in the Fef Distict, where the military has erected a military post and a military sub-district command.

According to relatives, Moses Yewen suddenly felt pain and had difficulties to move his legs. Around 4.00 am, he reportedly lost eyesight and was no longer able to take in food or fluids. Moses Yewen passed away around 7.00 am. Local observers demand an independent investigation into his sudden death. They believe that the death is related to internal injuries which he sustained as a result of the torture and demand an independent investigation into his death. Moses Yewen reportedly received only basic medical treatment shortly after the torture which mainly focused on his external wounds.