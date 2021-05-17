Details Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 05:37

According to the Papuan media outlet Suara Papua, joint security forces arrested three indigenous Papuans on 16 May 2021. The arrest reportedly occurred in the Tanah Merah Village, where Nelius Magai (16 years), Jon Waker (30 years) and Ones Magai (30 years) had fled after being displaced from their homes in the Tegelobak Village. They have been detained at the Gome Military Post in the Puncak Regency, where a widespread security force operation has been ongoing since late April 2021 (see photo).

It is currently not clear why the three villagers were arrested and continue to be detained. Local informants declared that Nelius is a high school student while both other arrestees are farmers. They are not affiliated with the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB). Community leaders and a church worker reportedly tried in vain to negotiate the release of the three indigenous Papuans.