Details Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 07:58

On 18 May 2021, judges at the Sorong District Court launched two trials against six Papuan defendants (see photo, source: LBH Kaki Abu) who had been arrested on 27 November 2020 during a peaceful demonstration in Sorong. People had gathered with Morning star flags and banners peacefully calling upon the Indonesian Government to recognize the proclamation of the Republic of West Papua New Guinea by a Papuan independence group at the European Parliament in Brussels on 27 November 1997.

The defendants Ham Nauw, Wenceslaus Saud, Cris Djanoma, Bertus Fenitruma, Jhon Bless and Doni Pattiruhu have been charged with Article 106 in conjunction with articles 87 KUHP and 55 (1) KUHP regarding attempted treason and/or Article 110 in conjunction with articles 87 KUHP and 55 (1) KUHP regarding attempted criminal conspiracy against the state. John Bless is being tried in a separate trial under the same charges. The next court hearing was scheduled on 2 June 2021.