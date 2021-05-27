At least 25 victims of extra-judicial killings in West Papua in 2020
Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 16:44
The International Coalition for Papua (ICP) has documented the extra-judicial killings of 25 indigenous civilian Papuans by the Indonesian police or military throughout the year 2020. This reflects the continuing pattern of state violence, violations of the right to life and the persistent racial discrimination which indigenous Papuans face in Indonesia. We demand Indonesian authorities to immediately conduct independent, impartial and effective investigations into these cases. All perpetrators should be brought to justice at civilian courts through fair and transparent trials, as stipulated in international human rights treaties.
In memory of the killed indigenous Papuans and solidarity with their families, who continue to seek justice for their relatives, we would like to share and respect the following victims:
- On 26 January 2020, military members reportedly shot dead motorcycle taxi driver Bugalebega Kobogau, 27, during a military operation against the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN PB) in the district of Sugapa, Intan Jaya Regency.
- Another security force raid in the Yoparu Village of Intan Jaya Regency on 18 February 2020 resulted in the deaths of indigenous leader, Kayus Sani, 51, and an eleven-year-old primary school student named Melki Tipagau.
- On 26 February 2020, Indonesian security force members shot dead Wislina Tabuni, 25, during an exchange of fire with the TPN PB in Kenyam, Nduga Regency.
- On 13 April 2020, members of the military border security units Gab YR 712 and YR 900 reportedly shot dead Eden Armando Bebari, 20, and Ronny Wandik, 23, at Mile 34 inside the Freeport concession area in Mimika Regency, where they wanted to catch fish.
- Apianus Zanambani and Luther Zanambani from Janamba Village, Intan Jaya Regency were reported missing since 21 April 2020. Witnesses saw military members arresting them during a raid in the town of Sugapa, Intan Jaya. A military internal investigation came to the result that army members had arrested and tortured both men to death. The perpetrators then burned the bodies at the Yonif PR 433/JS Kostrad military base and disposed the ashes into the Julai River.
- A police officer named Melkianus Yowei tortured Marius Betera after he complained about the clearing of his garden by excavators of PT. Tunas Sawa Erma POP Block A palm oil company in Boven Digoel Regency on 16 May 2020. Marius Betera died shortly after the torture inside the company’s clinic at Camp 19.
- On 25 May 2020, Justinus Dimara, 35, sustained a lethal head injury as members of Jayapura municipality police dispersed a group of residents with a water cannon in Hamadi, Jayapura city. He died shortly after the incident at the nearby Navy Hospital.
- On 25 July 2020, members of the 561 Caraka Yudha Kodam Brawijaya boarder control arrested Oktavianus Warip Betere, 16, at the Asiki Market, Boven Digoel Regency. He was tortured during detention. The military members admitted him to a local health centre (Puskesmas) where Oktavianus died shortly after. The military members had carried out the arrest for allegedly stealing several plywood boards.
- On 16 August 2020, joint security force members of the Tindak Nemangkawi Task Force killed Demiana Wanmang, 25, Demu Kiwak, 28, and Uterus Newegalen, 18, at the Kabur River at Mile 69, an illegal gold panning site near the Grasberg Mine in Mimika Regency.
- On 18 July 2020, fully armed military members of the Yonif 330 task force reportedly executed Selu Karunggu, 20, and his father Elias Karunggu, 40, in the village of Ginit, Nduga Regency. The soldiers killed Selu und Elias because they suspected them as members of the TPN PB.
- Georg Karel Rumbino, 19, died during police detention in the Sorong Police Headquarters on 27 August 2020. Police officers were interrogating him about the murder of a woman. His relatives believe that the officers tortured him during interrogation because the wounds in his legs appeared to be caused by firearms.
- On 19 September 2020, members of the Yonif 711/RKS/Brigif 22/OTA, DAM XIII/MDK military unit shot dead and mutilated Rev. Yerimia Zanambani, 68, near Mamba, a small village in the Hitadipa District of Intan Jaya Regency. This happened during a patrol after a military member was shot dead by TPN PB fighters. Investigation teams from the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) and a civil society coalition concluded that Rev. Zanambani was tortured and died due to the injuries sustained. The case reached international attention, and at least three fact-finding teams investigated the case. One of the teams was established by the Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Human Rights, Mahfud MD. So far none of the investigations resulted in any law enforcement process against the perpetrators.
- On 21 September 2020, Michael Ipnun was detained and tortured at the Sarmayam Police Post in Merauke Regency after being involved in a traffic accident. Witnesses saw Michael’s arms, legs and neck tied to a chair. Michael died on 22 September, shortly after being admitted to the Tanah Miring District Health Centre.
- Catholic Catechist, Rufinus Tigau, 28, was shot dead by members of the Nemangkawi Joint Security Force Unit during a raid in Jalae, Intan Jaya Regency, on 26 October 2020. He was reportedly unarmed and lifted his arms as he approached the security forces to ask about the raid's reason. Security force members forced a group of villagers to bury the body. His relatives excavated and reburied it after the soldiers had left.
- On 4 November 2020, due to an argument between a dormitory resident and an army member over a traffic accident, at least 20 members of the Yonif 751 Sentani Military raided the Soloitma Dormitory in Sentani, Jayapura Regency, and tortured eleven residents. Demisien Kobak, 19, was reportedly kicked in the abdomen and both thighs and died shortly after her admission to the Yowari Hospital due to the torture.
- On 20 November 2020 around noon, security force members allegedly executed civil servant Akis Alom, 34, and pupils Gopenus Tabuni, 17, and Wenis Wonda, 12, at the Limbaga Mountain in Gome, Puncak Regency. About two hours later, the same perpetrators opened fire at two seventeen-year-old Papuan students. Manus Murib sustained three bullet injuries as he escaped while Atanius Murib, 17, was killed on the spot.