The International Coalition for Papua (ICP) has documented the extra-judicial killings of 25 indigenous civilian Papuans by the Indonesian police or military throughout the year 2020. This reflects the continuing pattern of state violence, violations of the right to life and the persistent racial discrimination which indigenous Papuans face in Indonesia. We demand Indonesian authorities to immediately conduct independent, impartial and effective investigations into these cases. All perpetrators should be brought to justice at civilian courts through fair and transparent trials, as stipulated in international human rights treaties.

Download and share the 2-page PDF #PapuansLivesMatter

In memory of the killed indigenous Papuans and solidarity with their families, who continue to seek justice for their relatives, we would like to share and respect the following victims: